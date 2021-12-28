Yellowstone Club co-founder Blixseth sues state for more than $300M in damages

A businessman embroiled in a longtime legal dispute with the state has filed a complaint against the Montana Department of Revenue, asking a U.S. Bankruptcy Court to award him attorney fees and compensation for damages that he claims total nearly $300 million.

Yellowstone Club co-founder Timothy L. Blixseth filed his complaint on Dec. 23 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. Blixseth, according to court documents, is a resident of Nevada and he seeks a jury trial. He also asks for the amount in damages to be proven at trial.

The Montana Department of Revenue said Tuesday it was aware of the complaint but had not been served. A spokesman said the department had no current legal action filed against Blixseth. The department declined further comment.

In June, a U.S. bankruptcy judge upheld court decisions that the state of Montana lacked legal standing to file an involuntary bankruptcy petition nearly a decade ago against Blixseth over the Yellowstone Club.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2019 the Montana Department of Revenue lacked legal standing to file an involuntary bankruptcy petition against Blixseth in 2011 and referred the case to bankruptcy court to see if it should be dismissed.

The Yellowstone Club, a private ski and golf resort in Big Sky founded by Blixseth and his now ex-wife Edra in 1997, filed for bankruptcy in 2008. Blixseth was accused of pocketing much of a $375 million Credit Suisse loan to the resort and later gave up control of the enterprise to his ex-wife during their 2008 divorce. The club, which has touted billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former Vice President Dan Quayle as members, has emerged from bankruptcy under new ownership.

Blixseth is no longer associated with the club.

The Montana Department of Revenue had done an audit of Blixseth and in 2009 said he owed $56.8 million in taxes, penalties and interest arising from eight audit issues, court documents stated.

His attorney, John Doubek, said Tuesday that Blixseth has gotten nowhere in reaching a settlement with the Department of Revenue, attorney general and governor’s office. He said the state has not made a settlement offer and estimated the damages to be about $300 million.

“Considering they have offered nothing, we will remain where we are,” Doubek said.

He noted it was recently reported that the current owners of the Yellowstone Club have made $1.5 billion since they took it over from Blixseth.

In 2011, Montana joined with the Idaho State Tax Commission and the California Franchise Tax Board against Blixseth, however, those two states had settled agreements and withdrew from the petition, according to court documents.

In his latest filing, Blixseth argues the actions by the state hurt his philanthropic efforts. He notes he wrote the “Heart of America” in 2005, a song inspired by the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and helped raise more than $127 million for hurricane survivors.

“All of that philanthropy is now gone, thanks directly to the bad faith and scorched earth litigation tactics of Defendant MDOR,” he wrote.

He also said because of the bad treatment by the state he was subjected to a civil contempt order by a U.S. District Court and incarcerated for 14 months at the Cascade County Detention Center.

Also in the 24-page suit, Blixseth claims at least $295 million was lost as a result of the involuntary petition. Included in that is $6.9 million in legal fees. He outlines his assets at the time the involuntary petition was filed in 2011.

This includes $26 million lost on the Tamarindo Resort in Manzanillo, Mexico in 2011; $8.5 million on a private island at Turks and Caicos, southeast of the Bahamas in 2012; $72.4 million from a loss in equity from Western Pacific Timber in 2013 and 2014; and $169 million lost in 2013 from the opportunity to develop Desert Ranch, a Nevada limited liability company.

He blames the Montana Department of Revenue for crushing his expectations and wanted to add luxury beachfront and hillside homes to Tamarindo, which had a development value of $81 million, Blixseth said in the lawsuit.

According to the suit, he bought property in Turks and Caicos, a series of low-lying coral islands southeast of the Bahamas for $28 million in 2006. It had a 30,000-square-foot residence and he intended to develop it as a destination resort and vacation getaway. He said due to the petition he was “forced” to sell it for $19.5 million, prompting a loss of $8.5 million before costs.

Blixseth in the court filing said the bad-faith war by the state had made him a stranger in communities and "in circles which he was formerly a familiar and welcome face."

"The black cloud that Defendant MDOR caused to hang over Plaintiff's head for a decade continues to cast a shadow on every act Plaintiff undertakes, every word he utters, every business transaction he tries to undertake, and stripped him of the ability to act charitably," the lawsuit states.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

