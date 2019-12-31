Year in Review: Our favorite photos from 2019

As a photojournalist, I seek to punctuate the work of our reporting by showing versus telling.
Our time here in life is made up of moments, and they are important to document and share. I hope my photos give a complex and complete perspective about the people and events that shaped this last year.
Each year I look back on those moments hoping to relive and learn from past struggles and celebrate progress. Those moments include tragic scenes like firefighters rescuing people and pets from a burning apartment, to the joy of dancing at the fair, to the out-of-the-ordinary like when a duck took up residency at the city pool, and the everyday like harvesting a community garden.
I hope these images preserve those moments, which tend to slip away if they aren't properly preserved.
