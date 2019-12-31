You are the owner of this article.
Year in Review: Our favorite photos from 2019

As a photojournalist, I seek to punctuate the work of our reporting by showing versus telling.

Our time here in life is made up of moments, and they are important to document and share. I hope my photos give a complex and complete perspective about the people and events that shaped this last year.

Thom Bridge

Thom Bridge is the photographer for the Helena Independent Record.

Each year I look back on those moments hoping to relive and learn from past struggles and celebrate progress. Those moments include tragic scenes like firefighters rescuing people and pets from a burning apartment, to the joy of dancing at the fair, to the out-of-the-ordinary like when a duck took up residency at the city pool, and the everyday like harvesting a community garden.

I hope these images preserve those moments, which tend to slip away if they aren't properly preserved. 

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

