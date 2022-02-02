 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wrong-way driver charged with criminal endangerment

Christine Lynn Richem

Authorities said a 53-year-old Helena woman was charged with felony criminal endangerment after allegedly driving the wrong way on a one-way street, nearly causing several crashes. 

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jesse Short reported he was contacted Jan. 31 about a wrong-way driver on Prospect Avenue and 18th Street that nearly caused many crashes. The vehicle, a white truck, was followed by witnesses and reported by several parties and was found in a parking lot at Custer Avenue and Washington Street.

Short reported that Christine Lynn Richem told officers she had only two drinks, and she smelled strongly of alcohol and had several beverage containers in her car. He said Richem failed field sobriety tests and her preliminary breath test showed a 0.361 blood alcohol content. The state limit is 0.08%.

Richem was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She was charged Tuesday with criminal endangerment, a felony, and aggravated driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 or more.

