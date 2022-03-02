WorldMontana leader with Russian roots keeps focus on people

Alexandra “Sasha” Fendrick speaks with great pride and affection when she talks about being from Russia.

She talks about the country she grew up in, about her daughter, granddaughter and other relatives who live there now, and about the times she goes back to visit.

But, Fendrick, who is executive director of WorldMontana, a Helena-based group that promotes citizen diplomacy and interpersonal relationships, hesitates to talk about current world events, saying she is staying out of the political arena.

“It’s a hard topic for me,” she said of Russia invading the Ukraine, adding she watches the news and has had trouble finding the truth.

“I have focused on people,” she said. “People are suffering.”

WorldMontana, based on the Carroll College campus, is a member of Global Ties U.S. (formerly National Council for International Visitors) based in Washington, D.C. It is one of 95 U.S., nonprofit centers dedicated to promoting global understanding through citizen diplomacy.

She said there is a small population of Helena that is Russian or Ukrainian, estimating there are about eight folks in each group.

“We have had good relations with each other,” she said. “But now we feel the tension.”

“We should not mix politics and people,” she said. “Russians living in Helena are not enemies."

“We need to find ways to collaborate, to respect each other and tolerate each other,” Fendrick said.

She said her stepfather was Ukrainian, noting that many Russians are mixtures from many of the republics. She also said she has visited Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

WorldMontana connects emerging leaders from other countries with their Montana counterparts. The eight-day visits include visitors staying at the homes of Montana residents, dinners and cultural activities.

Last year WorldMontana hosted 157 people from 57 countries.

“I am so happy to have this job,” Fendrick, who has been with WorldMontana since 2016, said.

Fendrick comes from Novosibirsk, the largest city in Western Siberia of 2 million people in the Russian Federation, the WorldMontana website states. She earned a master’s degree in education and served as an educator, then a vice principal of a 1,500-student large secondary school. Later she went to Moscow and worked for British Petroleum as an administrative coordinator for one of the largest oil and gas development projects for BP in Siberia. She earned her second master’s degree in business management in Moscow.

She and her husband, Daryl, came to Helena in 2011.

Fendrick said she talks to her 83-year-old mother in Moscow every day. She said her mother is the core of the family. She said her granddaughter, Miraslava, who was born in Helena and calls her "Babushka Sasha," visits in the summer and considers Helena one of her homes.

"I like that she understands that the world is open for her," Fendrick said.

