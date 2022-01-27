World premiere of queer fairy tale – ‘A Real Boy’ at Grandstreet

The world premiere of “A Real Boy,” written by Grandstreet Theatre artistic director Jeff Downing, opens on the Grandstreet stage 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 13.

Due to COVID onslaughts, getting the play on stage before a live audience has proven an epic undertaking. (It was supposed to open this Friday, but as this story was going to press, the opening got pushed back for a week.)

Downing has taken a favorite fairy tale and given it a twist to create a story of a very special hero, whom he also plays in this production.

“The concept of a queer Pinocchio had been rolling around in my head for several years,” said Downing.

He promised himself, “Someday, I’m going to write that,” and then left the idea to whirl around in his brain while he worked on all sorts of other plays.

With the arrival of COVID-19, pandemic shutdowns and postponed shows, Downing suddenly had the time and he needed a creative project so he wouldn’t go stir crazy.

“There are so many exciting elements of the original Pinocchio story that lend themselves to a gay adaptation,” Downing said. “One of the biggest is that Pinocchio comes into this world knowing that he’s different than everyone else.”

The famous Italian children’s story by Carlo Collodi about a wooden puppet that comes to life as a young boy was a perfect fit.

“The whole trajectory of the story is for Pinocchio to be something he’s not.”

“Does Pinocchio need to become flesh and blood and not wooden?

“Or can he be happy with himself exactly the way he is?

“Can he accept himself as he is, knowing he’s different from other boys?”

He can’t lie to himself. Whenever he does, his nose begins to grow and grow.

In this rollicking adventure, that’s also a coming-to-truth story, Pinocchio gets to have an amazing adventure, become a hero and fall in love.

He also deals with bullying, darkness, unkindness and the power of hurtful words.

“He has to confront who he really is,” said Downing. “Will he hide it or accept it?”

Now that his play is actually coming to the stage, Downing is wondering when other writers and production companies like Disney, Netflix and TikTok will venture into the land of queer fairy tales and stories for young people.

“The idea of a 12-year-old Jeff being able to watch this play – I know my world would have been rocked,” Downing said.

“It helps young people to be seen. Maybe it will help them be less alone.

“I like that we are being brave,” he said of the Grandstreet production. He hopes more theaters stage plays featuring young gay characters.

Even if his play doesn’t prove to be a great success, he said. “It will still be a victory for me.

“Pinocchio will have a sweet little romance with another male character.”

He also wants audiences to know that this is a family-friendly show, but that it has layers to it and “a sophisticated undertone.”

Writing and staging “A Real Boy” has been Downing’s own personal COVID challenge.

It was last January, when he reached out to Helena theater director and puppet artist Retta Leaphart to share his idea, and she joined his collaborative team and co-directs the play with Downing.

“Retta has been so steady and intelligent and creative. It’s so wonderful to have someone…excited about it.”

“Jeff called me last year on Jan. 31,” she recalled. “‘I have an idea for a project. Do you want to help?’”

The answer was an enthusiastic yes from her and a team of collaborators who joined them – Mia Crivello and the cast of Ryan Eggensperger, Molly Roby, Elizabeth Spindler and Alan Zackheim.

The play evolved from a one-person show, to an ensemble of puppeteers, to a cast of five with each actor playing a variety of roles.

Rehearsals were originally by Zoom, and then outdoors, and then in masks. It was ready to launch in October only to be derailed by the Delta variant. And now, on the verge of opening, Omicron reared its head.

“It’s been very stressful,” said Downing. Some cast members are from New York City, so when the show was postponed, they had to leave and come back.

One cast member just had to go into quarantine and they rehearsed on FaceTime.

“I have never worked so hard on anything,” said Downing. “There’s no comparison – because we’ve been working on it for a year.”

“We are ready for the next step. We know it’s not perfect, but we are ready to share what we’ve got.”

“Grandstreet producing original work is a big deal!” added Leaphart.

“This play is about finding connections and community,” she said, “about feeling accepted for who you are and ultimately celebrating and feeling celebrated for who you are.”

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1