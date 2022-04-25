World Migratory Bird Day to be celebrated locally

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and partners will celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with events running April 25 through May 7 in Helena.

The main festivities will take place at the Helena Regulating Reservoir on the morning of May 7.

Highlighted events this year include:

• Trivia night, hosted by Montana WILD and Montana Discovery Foundation

• Bird scavenger hunts and nature craft kits, sponsored by Montana Discovery Foundation

• An overview of the impact of light pollution on birds, presented by Montana Audubon

• Night hike on the new ADA trail on Mount Helena

• Geocaching organized by Prickly Pear Land Trust

World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated at more than 700 locations from Argentina to Canada. This year’s theme, “dim the lights for birds at night,” aims to raise awareness of how light pollution impacts birds in migration.

Helena-area groups participating include the Montana Discovery Foundation, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks – Montana WILD, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Prickly Pear Land Trust, Montana Audubon, Birds & Beasleys, and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

Visit: https://tinyurl.com/uubrnw8w for a list of Helena-area events.

