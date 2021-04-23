World Migratory Bird Day events take flight

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and partners will celebrate World Migratory Bird Day Spanning Sunday through May 6 with events in Helena that include guided hikes with Montana WILD to live music.

This year’s theme is “sing, fly, soar” and aims to connect bird enthusiasts around the world. The day is celebrated at more than 700 locations from Argentina to Canada.

“We recognize the pandemic is ongoing and we wanted an engaging safe way for folks to continue learning about the important roles birds play in our world,” said Denise Pengeroth, a wildlife biologist with the Forest Service.

She said a year of a pandemic has generated new bird enthusiasts and families were encouraged to participate.

Events include:

A moonlight bird walk at the Helena Regulating Reservoir on Sunday

Family and Adult Trivia Nights hosted by Montana WILD

Bird scavenger hunts and nature craft kits sponsored by the Montana Discovery Foundation

Geocaching

Self-guided birding tours