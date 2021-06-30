Worker loses leg in Helena car wash accident

A 46-year-old employee at a Helena car wash was injured when a piece of machinery severed his leg, a fire official said Wednesday.

The Helena Fire Department was called to Woody’s Carwash at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person who lost a leg, Assistant Chief of Operations Mike Chambers said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the worker got his leg caught in machinery and a bar severed his lower leg. Chambers said the call received a full response from emergency staff.

He said someone had already applied a tourniquet by the time emergency personnel arrived, “which was fortunate.”

The person and his detached leg were transported to St. Peter’s Health, Chambers said. No more information was immediately available.

Matt McCullough, co-owner, said early Wednesday the car wash hoped to reopen later in the day. He declined to speak more about the incident, saying he wanted to protect the privacy of the employee. Attempts to reach the car wash at Cedar Street and Montana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon were unsuccessful.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 15 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.