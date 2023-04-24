The Montana Department of Transportation and Helena Sand and Gravel will resume work on the Lincoln Road – Montana Avenue to Interstate 15 project the week of April 24.

Crews will begin work repairing the cattle guard on the southbound Interstate 15 (I-15) ramp at the Lincoln Road Interchange. Crews will also begin implementing other pavement fixes in the project area.

Construction on this project was substantially completed in 2022. This year, crews anticipate performing miscellaneous repairs prior to a seal and cover (chip seal) and application of final pavement markings in the project area.

When construction begins, motorists traveling through the project area should expect to encounter reduced speed limits, occasional lane closures, single-lane traffic controlled by flaggers, and delays of up to 15 minutes.

“Most of the project work was completed last year,” said Rich Hibl, Great Falls District Construction Engineer. “Construction activities in 2023 won’t have as significant an impact on motorists traveling through the project area.”

In 2022, crews completed construction of two roundabouts, one at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue, and a teardrop-shaped roundabout at the northbound I 15 on and off-ramps of the Lincoln Road Interchange (Exit 200).

Crews also widened the southbound I 15 on-ramp at the interchange and increased the length of the merging lane.

More information about the improvements and construction activities can be found at: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/lincoln/. For current traffic conditions and up-to-date restrictions visit 511mt.net.

For the safety of the public and construction workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down and use caution through work zones.

To sign up to receive email notifications about construction activities, text LINCOLNROAD to 22828. To receive text notifications, text LINCOLNROAD to 866-434-0866 (toll-free). Questions and comments can be directed to Brandon Coates at Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at 406-545-0800.