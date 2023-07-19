Scaffolding is going up at the Cathedral of St. Helena as part of a comprehensive repair project to restore and preserve its architectural integrity.

Services will continue as planned during the renovation work for the church at 530 N Ewing St.

The south tower door will be closed, but the door to the south ellipse will be open. Entrances on the north and west side will be open as well.

The work was prompted followed by damage from powerful winds in November 2021, which displaced clay tiles and loosened many others on the south steeple. A temporary stabilization repair was completed by a specialty contractor using a high-lift bucket.

More permanent repair of the south steeple is now planned, which includes scaffolding to help worker access. The repair is expected to be completed by this fall, church officials said in May.

The Cathedral Advisory Council has decided to expand the repair project to encompass the north steeple as well as masonry repairs on the west side of the cathedral. Also, the west exterior of the cathedral will undergo a thorough cleaning. The repair of the north steeple is scheduled for 2024, church officials said.

As part of future phases of the project, the great stairs on the west side of the Cathedral will be repaired or replaced, with anticipated completion in 2024.

The plans have been presented to the city's historical preservation team, and no substantive changes will be made to the appearance of the cathedral or the stairs, preserving their historical significance.

Local contractors have been prioritized for the repair work whenever possible. However, due to the specialized nature of the clay tile repair, a specialty contractor was hired as there are no such contractors available in Montana, church officials said.

Efforts are underway to seek support from both the Cathedral Parish and the Diocese of Helena to get funding for the project.

Work started on the cathedral, now a local landmark that was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, in 1904 and it was dedicated Dec. 25, 1914. European architect A.O. Von Herbulis drew inspiration for Helena's cathedral from the Votivkirche of Vienna, another neo-Gothic cathedral.