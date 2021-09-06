Work starts Sept. 13 on Canyon Ferry Road, Lake Helena Drive projects

The Montana Department of Transportation and Helena Sand and Gravel will begin construction Sept. 13 on the Canyon Ferry Road and Lake Helena Drive-tied projects.

The Canyon Ferry Road project extends about 5 miles east, just past the intersection of Danny K Lane and Canyon Ferry Road. The Lake Helena Drive project begins at the intersection of Old Highway 12 and extends north ending south of the intersection with Lewis Street.

Construction includes minor bridge upgrades, crack seal, plant mix pavement, and seal and cover (chip seal). Additionally, the project includes upgraded pavement markings, signage, and guardrail. The purpose of the project is to improve the road surface, upgrade safety features, and increase the longevity of the roadway.

From mid-September through the end of October, the public should expect reduced speeds, single lane traffic controlled with flaggers and/or traffic signals and delays up to 15 minutes. Portions of Lake Helena Drive may be closed during paving operations. Seal and cover operations will occur during summer 2022.