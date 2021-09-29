Work on controversial Mount Helena trail halted over safety concerns

Helena City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said she has suspended work on a controversial new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant trail across the base of Mount Helena Monday out of concern for crew members' safety.

"I did ask the team to stop construction on Monday not because of the concerns -- we've also gotten a lot of support emails -- but more because I was concerned for their own safety," Harlow-Schalk told the Helena City Commission during its Wednesday administrative meeting. "There are, I know, a lot of difficult conversations that have taken place in-person and online, and I just want to acknowledge that the team has the intent of completing the project as left."

She referenced the public "outcry" -- the city has received dozens of emails calling for the halting of construction over concerns about changes made to the trail without public input -- but did not provide specific examples of public interactions that caused concern for city employee safety.

"I have no specific threat received, did not say there was a specific threat, and do not have to have one issued to be concerned with the safety of the team," Harlow-Schalk said in an email following the meeting. "The emails and tenor have gotten more and more aggressive in opposition."