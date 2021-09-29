Work on controversial Mount Helena trail halted over safety concerns

Helena City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said she has suspended work on a controversial new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant trail across the base of Mount Helena Monday out of concern for crew members' safety.
"I did ask the team to stop construction on Monday not because of the concerns -- we've also gotten a lot of support emails -- but more because I was concerned for their own safety," Harlow-Schalk told the Helena City Commission during its Wednesday administrative meeting. "There are, I know, a lot of difficult conversations that have taken place in-person and online, and I just want to acknowledge that the team has the intent of completing the project as left."
She referenced the public "outcry" -- the city has received dozens of emails calling for the halting of construction over concerns about changes made to the trail without public input -- but did not provide specific examples of public interactions that caused concern for city employee safety.
"I have no specific threat received, did not say there was a specific threat, and do not have to have one issued to be concerned with the safety of the team," Harlow-Schalk said in an email following the meeting. "The emails and tenor have gotten more and more aggressive in opposition."
Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said phase one of the Mount Helena ADA trail is "substantially complete."
The plan is to construct about a half mile-long, 8-foot-wide trail covered with a layer of crushed granite that stretches from the Mount Helena parking lot above Reeder's Village to "a vantage point that provides panoramic views" northwest of the lot, an internal project analysis form from November states.
The Helena Rotary Club pitched the idea to parks and recreation staff in 2019 and offered to chip in $7,000 of the total estimated $25,000 cost.
"Given the broad utility of this proposed trail, we are confident that it will be universally accepted and approved," then-Helena Rotary Club President Tony Zammit noted in his 2019 proposal.
The trail initially was accepted by residents participating in the process. A city staff-compiled list of comments from the 2020 listening session on upcoming Helena Open Lands major projects portrayed overwhelming support for the ADA trail.
"The ADA trail on Mount Helena will be a wonderful addition to the park," one respondent commented in December.
However, the plan for the trail was changed by parks, recreation and open lands staff after discovering what Harlow-Schalk has referred to as "physical problems" with the initial design.
The trail had to be realigned about 300 yards further up the mountain face.
"The resulting change was not communicated out," Harlow-Schalk said in an interview prior to Wednesday's meeting. "That is the weakness in the process when you don't have a communication plan in place."
She said she was unaware of the change in plan until Friday and said leadership will be more closely considering where staff judgment can appropriately be applied.
Helena resident Ken Eden told the City Commission he is concerned with the realignment of the trail, its substantially larger-than-intended altitude gain, and its 8-foot width.
"It's those changes that were made outside of accurate citizen input that we're concerned about," Eden said during public comment on the topic.
No permanent decisions regarding the trail were made Wednesday, but the City Commission agreed to place the topic on the agenda for Monday's regular meeting as an informational only item. It intends to take additional public comment at that time.