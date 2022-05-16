Work gets started Monday on Baxendale Schoolhouse

Work got started Monday on the Baxendale Schoolhouse, which is now being relocated on land leased from the Archie Bray Foundation.

The school, which Preserve Montana adopted and moved in 2019, will be placed onto a foundation this summer at 2965 Country Club Road.

Built in 1890, the school is one of the best-preserved rural schools in the Helena area, Preserve Montana officials said. It originally served the mining settlement of Baxendale west of Helena, and later moved to Highway 12 West to keep serving as a school and then a community center. The total cost of the project, including the moving and restoration, will be about $200,000.

An informal celebration was held Monday. Lead architect Dustin Kalanick worked with DCI Engineers to plan the project. Diamond Construction is the general contractor for the site and foundation work, and utility systems.

