Work was done Saturday to shore up the foundation of the Unionville Schoolhouse.

In April, it was announced the one-room 1872 schoolhouse would receive $5,000 from The Foundation for Montana History for structural stabilization repair.

Pam Attardo, historic preservation officer for the city/county heritage tourism council, said in April they were thrilled to get the money from the foundation and noted the Unionville Schoolhouse got a $4,000 grant in 2014.

She said they were able to return the building to its original color.

Attardo said the funds will be used to help reinforce the building. She said industrial windows were installed in the 1950s, causing the wall to bow outward, prompting the structure to be in danger of collapsing. She also noted the rafters are undersized.

She said then that the Unionville community has made a $42,000 in-kind match, which includes time, goods, services and equipment.

The school served families who worked in the Whitlatch-Union Mining and Milling Co. The mine was founded in 1864 by James Whitlatch, five months after the Four Georgians’ Last Chance Gulch gold discovery.

The school closed in 1955. It was subsequently used for community purposes, including elections and volunteer fire department meetings.