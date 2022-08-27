 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work continues to contain Grizzly Gulch fire south of Helena

299740913_436888041807954_3090132038179567774_n.jpg

County and state engines along with U.S. Forest Service hand crews continue to secure the perimeter of the fire.

 Beau Maciag via U.S. Forest Service

Work continued Saturday toward containing the Grizzly Gulch fire south of Helena, officials said.

County and state engines along with U.S. Forest Service hand crews continued to secure the perimeter of the fire, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials said.

The fire was reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday and was listed at 26 acres as of early Saturday afternoon. The cause of the blaze had yet to be determined.

Officials ask the public to avoid the Mount Helena Ridgeline Trail past Park City.

grizzly gulch fire

Firefighters respond to a wildfire near Grizzly Gulch south of Helena on Friday afternoon.

“This will ensure the safety of the public and our first responders. It’ll likely take several days to get the Grizzly Gulch fire fully contained,” officials posted on Facebook.

On Friday, officials said no evacuations were ordered, nor were any structures damaged. The road was blocked at the 1600 block of Grizzly Gulch Road and was reopened about 5 p.m. Friday.

Gusty winds were anticipated over the fire area Saturday afternoon.

