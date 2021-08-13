Woods Creek fire now 38% contained, officials say

The Harris Mountain fire 10 miles southeast of Cascade is 31,592 acres and 53% contained. It started July 23 and was caused by lightning. The estimated containment date is Oct. 1.

Minimal fire spread was expected Friday with visible smoke in the southern and southwestern portion of the fire. As the warming trend continues into the weekend, there is potential for single tree torching in islands of unburned timber within the interior of the fire.

After being postponed several days due to wind, nine firefighters were flown in by helicopter to where the fire crested the ridge at Adel Mountain to build line on the active fire edge.

On the eastern edge of the fire, crews along with heavy equipment continue to repair fireline no longer needed for suppression efforts. The north end of the fire remains in patrol status.

The Balsinger fire five miles west of Neihart remained at 8,614 acres and was 45% contained. It was sparked July 9 by lightning.

Firefighters are working near Monarch and Neihart to protect powerlines and structures. There is a fuel break along U.S. Highway 89. The fire has not advanced to the north. Fire officials are assessing options and the current containment line may need to expand.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

