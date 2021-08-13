Woods Creek fire now 38% contained, officials say

The Woods Creek fire in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend grew to 48,806 acres and was 38% contained, officials said early Friday.
The fire was started by lightning on July 10.
Hotshot crews did a small burnout operation near the division break in the Birch Creek area to tie in a new control line. The north section of the fire is heating up and becoming active, especially near Thompson Peak, fire officials said. Crews were to focus on the uncontained line on the north side of the fire Friday.
Firefighters are taking precautions in areas where wind direction aligns with unburned slopes, as this can cause fire spread, officials said. There are 481 personnel on the blaze.
Fire officials posted a note on Facebook on Friday saying that the new fire start, the Needles fire, that was detected Aug. 6, was actually a tactical burning operation overseen by the Meagher County Rural Fire Department that was intended to burn fuels between the advancing Woods Creek fire and at-risk rangelands and homes. It had combined with the Woods Creek fire.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest thanked Meagher County Rural Fire Department for "their tireless work to protect lives, property, and natural resources during this severe fire season."
The Harris Mountain fire 10 miles southeast of Cascade is 31,592 acres and 53% contained. It started July 23 and was caused by lightning. The estimated containment date is Oct. 1.
Minimal fire spread was expected Friday with visible smoke in the southern and southwestern portion of the fire. As the warming trend continues into the weekend, there is potential for single tree torching in islands of unburned timber within the interior of the fire.
After being postponed several days due to wind, nine firefighters were flown in by helicopter to where the fire crested the ridge at Adel Mountain to build line on the active fire edge.
On the eastern edge of the fire, crews along with heavy equipment continue to repair fireline no longer needed for suppression efforts. The north end of the fire remains in patrol status.
The Balsinger fire five miles west of Neihart remained at 8,614 acres and was 45% contained. It was sparked July 9 by lightning.
Firefighters are working near Monarch and Neihart to protect powerlines and structures. There is a fuel break along U.S. Highway 89. The fire has not advanced to the north. Fire officials are assessing options and the current containment line may need to expand.
