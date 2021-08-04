Woods Creek fire grows, portion of Holter Reservoir closes

The Woods Creek fire grew by about 3,000 acres since the last update and now stands at 18,107 acres, officials said Wednesday.
The fire, discovered July 10 near the Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend, was caused by lightning. There are 249 personnel assigned to the blaze.
Officials said that there was minimal fire activity expected due to recent rains.
“As fine fuels dry during the day, fire behavior will increase but is not expected to be more than minimal,” officials posted online. They said firefighters were able to protect an 1886 cemetery in the area and that crews are protecting the Thompson Guard Station, a powerline corridor, and structures in the Confederate Gulch and Big Birch areas.
“Fire could become active in the Boulder Creek, Duck Creek and Gypsy Creek areas today,” officials said.
There was no estimate of how much of the fire has been contained, but officials expected the fire to be fully contained by Oct. 31.
Also, Holter Reservoir from Log Gulch Campground to Holter Dam is closed to all public occupation and recreation due to firefighting aircraft, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said Wednesday. The reservoir is needed as a source of water for fire suppression efforts, officials said.