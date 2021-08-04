Woods Creek fire grows, portion of Holter Reservoir closes

The Harris Mountain fire 7 miles southeast of Cascade grew slightly to 31,345 acres on Wednesday and was listed as being 20% contained.

The fire was started by lightning on July 23 and 289 people are assigned to the blaze. Officials said the fire is in difficult and rugged terrain with fuels and topography driving fire activity. The location, along with limited resources, creates challenges for immediate suppression.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders and notices for about 60 residences. No evacuations were issued for residents in Lewis and Clark County.

The Balsinger fire 5 miles west of Neihart was listed at 9,788 acres and 26% contained on Wednesday and the Ellis fire was listed 1,227 acres and 80% contained.

The fires, now being managed as the Divide Complex fire, started July 8. Balsinger was caused by lightning and the cause of the Ellis fire remains under investigation.

The Balsinger fire received more than an inch of rain, officials said. Fire growth on the southeast side has been slowed by a game trail. No movement in the Thunder Mountain area was observed Tuesday and firefighters checked hot spots. Crews continued to improve line on a secondary containment line along Dry Park Road, with the goal of keeping the fire north of Divide Road to keep fire from the U.S. 89 corridor and Niehart.

The Ellis fire, about 2.5 miles southwest of the Smith River, continues to show limited fire activity, officials said. This fire is in patrol status with daily monitoring by aircraft.