Woods Creek fire grows, portion of Holter Reservoir closes
Woods Creek fire grows, portion of Holter Reservoir closes

Woods Creek fire northeast of Townsend has hit 18,107 acres.

 U.S. Forest Service

The Woods Creek fire grew by about 3,000 acres since the last update and now stands at 18,107 acres, officials said Wednesday.

The fire, discovered July 10 near the Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend, was caused by lightning. There are 249 personnel assigned to the blaze.

Officials said that there was minimal fire activity expected due to recent rains.

“As fine fuels dry during the day, fire behavior will increase but is not expected to be more than minimal,” officials posted online. They said firefighters were able to protect an 1886 cemetery in the area and that crews are protecting the Thompson Guard Station, a powerline corridor, and structures in the Confederate Gulch and Big Birch areas.

“Fire could become active in the Boulder Creek, Duck Creek and Gypsy Creek areas today,” officials said.

There was no estimate of how much of the fire has been contained, but officials expected the fire to be fully contained by Oct. 31.

Also, Holter Reservoir from Log Gulch Campground to Holter Dam is closed to all public occupation and recreation due to firefighting aircraft, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said Wednesday. The reservoir is needed as a source of water for fire suppression efforts, officials said.

The closure prohibits floating, swimming, wading and boating.
The Harris Mountain Fire southeast of Cascade is 20% contained. 

The Harris Mountain fire 7 miles southeast of Cascade grew slightly to 31,345 acres on Wednesday and was listed as being 20% contained.

The fire was started by lightning on July 23 and 289 people are assigned to the blaze. Officials said the fire is in difficult and rugged terrain with fuels and topography driving fire activity. The location, along with limited resources, creates challenges for immediate suppression.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders and notices for about 60 residences. No evacuations were issued for residents in Lewis and Clark County.

The Balsinger fire 5 miles west of Neihart was listed at 9,788 acres and 26% contained on Wednesday and the Ellis fire was listed 1,227 acres and 80% contained.

The fires, now being managed as the Divide Complex fire, started July 8. Balsinger was caused by lightning and the cause of the Ellis fire remains under investigation.

The Balsinger fire received more than an inch of rain, officials said. Fire growth on the southeast side has been slowed by a game trail. No movement in the Thunder Mountain area was observed Tuesday and firefighters checked hot spots. Crews continued to improve line on a secondary containment line along Dry Park Road, with the goal of keeping the fire north of Divide Road to keep fire from the U.S. 89 corridor and Niehart.

The Ellis fire, about 2.5 miles southwest of the Smith River, continues to show limited fire activity, officials said. This fire is in patrol status with daily monitoring by aircraft.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

