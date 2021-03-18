Women's History Month event honors Martz, other Montana trailblazers

Nearly $110,000 has been raised so far to erect a statue honoring Montana’s first and only female Gov. Judy Martz at the state Capitol, and supporters of the proposal remain optimistic they will reach their $165,000 goal.
The announcement was part of a Women’s History Month celebration Thursday hosted by Charter Communications at the state Capitol, which included speeches by first lady Susan Gianforte, Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, Rep. Susan Vinton, R-Billings, who serves as House majority leader, and Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings.
It also included speeches by Martz’s brother, Joe Morstein and his wife Marilyn, Dave Galt, who heads the Martz statue committee, and Mary Roehr, Charter Communications director of state government affairs.
Roehr said too often women were unsung and sometimes their contributions were left unnoticed.
“But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America was as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well,” she said.
Roehr said Charter has produced a 30-second public service announcement for Women’s History Month, featuring Martz. The commercial will appear on TV at various times during the day.
Galt, who served as transportation director under Martz, said she is remembered as a trailblazer and a woman of grit and faith, and he said she often wore a turtle pin that proclaimed the turtle only moves forward when she sticks her neck out.
He said $110,000 of private funds has been raised since 2019 to erect a statue in honor of Martz at the state Capitol. But fundraising efforts continue as the group hopes to raise $165,000. People who want to donate should go to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GovMartzMemorial.
Lawmakers during the 2019 legislative session passed Senate Bill 275, by Sen. Al Olszewski, R-Kalispell, which gave a committee five years to raise funds to put a museum quality statue or bust in honor of Martz on the Capitol grounds. The statue must be paid through private funds, and the statue design must get approval from the Capitol Grounds Advisory Committee and the Montana Historical Society.
If the statue is not in place in the Capitol by Oct. 1, 2024, the authorization expires.
Large donors so far include Charter Communications, NorthWestern Energy, the Gianforte Foundation, MDU Resources, Washington Corp., Altria, the Lewis and Clark County Republican Women, Roger Hagan and the Montana National Guard Associations, Yellowstone County Republican Women and the Signal Peak foundation.
Susan Gianforte said women have played a key role in leading and shaping the state.
She said Martz was a trailblazer long before she entered politics.
Martz served as the state’s 22nd governor from Jan. 1, 2001, to Jan. 3, 2005. She had served as lieutenant governor under Marc Racicot.
Juras said women have a diverse background and bring a skill set to public office.
“Montana’s past and future are bright, thanks to the women who have been willing to serve the citizens of this state,” she said.
Vinton said Montana was ahead of the curve in granting equal rights to women. Gross said Montana women have led the way not only in state government, but federal government as well.
She mentioned Jeannette Rankin, a Montanan who was the first woman elected to Congress in 1916. She said Rankin, a Republican, was a champion of women suffrage.
“We have a long and enduring record of women leading the way in the Big Sky state,” she said.
Martz’s brother, Joe, thanked the crowd for its generosity.
“Judy exemplified what I think Jesus came to do. He just came to be with us,” he said.
Martz, 74, died in Butte on Oct. 30, 2017 from pancreatic cancer. She was born Judith Helen Morstein in Big Timber and was a businesswoman and Olympic speedskater who entered politics in 1996 as Racicot's running mate. She ran for governor after Racicot was barred from seeking a third term.
She graduated from high school in Butte in 1961, was named Miss Rodeo Montana and attended Eastern Montana College, now Montana State-Billings. She had also been a member of the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Team at the 1964 Winter Games.
She faced criticism following a 2001 drunken-driving crash involving her chief policy adviser, who was at the wheel of an SUV that went off a mountain road and killed Montana's House majority leader, who was a passenger. She was ridiculed for washing the adviser's clothes shortly after the crash, an act she called a motherly reaction.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.