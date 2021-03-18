Women's History Month event honors Martz, other Montana trailblazers

Martz served as the state’s 22nd governor from Jan. 1, 2001, to Jan. 3, 2005. She had served as lieutenant governor under Marc Racicot.

Juras said women have a diverse background and bring a skill set to public office.

“Montana’s past and future are bright, thanks to the women who have been willing to serve the citizens of this state,” she said.

Vinton said Montana was ahead of the curve in granting equal rights to women. Gross said Montana women have led the way not only in state government, but federal government as well.

She mentioned Jeannette Rankin, a Montanan who was the first woman elected to Congress in 1916. She said Rankin, a Republican, was a champion of women suffrage.

“We have a long and enduring record of women leading the way in the Big Sky state,” she said.

Martz’s brother, Joe, thanked the crowd for its generosity.

“Judy exemplified what I think Jesus came to do. He just came to be with us,” he said.