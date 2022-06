The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing person.

Michelle Collins was last seen walking away from the Travelodge/Wheat Montana area around 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

If you know where Michelle is or have any information about her whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office at 406-266-3441.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0