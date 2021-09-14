 Skip to main content
Woman missing from Helena found safe
Lainie Maire Woodyard

UPDATE

The missing endangered person advisory for Lainie Marie Woodyard was canceled Wednesday morning. 

Authorities say Woodyard has been found and is safe. 

The Helena Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing homeless woman.

Lainie Marie Woodyard, 40, is a white woman, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair. She has tattoos on her ankle and abdomen and scars on both ankles.

Woodyard was last seen on Sept. 14 in Helena.

Woodyard was reportedly on foot and wearing a black shirt and black pants and carrying a purple bag when she was last seen. HPD has advised that Woodyard has mental health issues and had spoken about suicide earlier in the day.

If you have any information, please contact the Helena Police Department at 442-3233 or call 911.

