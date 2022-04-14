Woman faces multiple charges in theft case

A 21-year-old Helena woman was charged with burglary, theft and obstructing a peace officer after she allegedly stole a vehicle and tried to remove items from the home of the vehicle’s owner.

Eternity Rose Miner was arrested April 13, police said, after she had unlawfully entered a home.

Officers went to the 1400 block of Colonial Drive in response to a call of a stolen 2008 Toyota Rav4, valued at about $8,000. The car had the keys inside it. The owner got a ride home from a co-worker to the 700 block of Sonoma Drive.

The woman saw her possessions were strewn all over her apartment and saw the defendant running away with her purse and a few backpacks that contained her car keys, computer and other items, police said.

Officers searched the area and an employee of a nearby business advised a woman had run into their building who matched the description of the suspect. Officers saw the woman and said she ran into a back office that did not have an exit.

She reportedly refused to give her name and comply with orders from officers, police said. Dispatchers said the woman had two warrants for her arrest.

Miner was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

