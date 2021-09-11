Woman dies when vehicle rolls near Choteau

A 27-year-old Great Falls woman died and a 31-year-old Washington man was injured late Friday in Teton County when their vehicle veered off the road and rolled several times, ejecting the woman from the pickup truck, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The Ford F-150 pickup truck was westbound near mile marker 2 on secondary Route 221 near Choteau about 11:30 p.m. and drifted off the right side of the road. The female driver over-corrected and crossed the center line, then went into a broadside skid and veered off the right side of the road where the vehicle became airborne, rolled several times and ejected the woman, the MHP said.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt, the MHP said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured passenger, from Kent, Washington, was wearing a seat belt. He was taken to Benefis Health System.

Alcohol and speed were suspected as factors in the crash, the MHP said. Officials did not release the name of the woman.

