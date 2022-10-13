Wolf Creek bridges project completed, state transit officials say

The Wolf Creek bridges project, which made several improvements near the Interstate 15 interchange in Wolf Creek, has been completed, state transportation officials said Thursday.

These improvements included:

• Resurfaced the northbound and southbound Wolf Creek Interchange bridges on I-15

• Resurfaced bridge approaches on I-15, providing a smoother driving surface

• Complete replacement of the bridge deck (driving surface) of the Walsh Street Bridge over Little Prickly Pear Creek

• Upgraded guardrail and concrete barrier rail

• Improved sidewalk and pedestrian ramp on Walsh Street

• Resurfaced the Walsh Street Intersection near the northbound on-ramps and off-ramps

Work on the project began in the early summer. The I-15 portion of the project was completed in late August and work on the Walsh Street Bridge finished in late September. Earlier estimates had the project at $1.8 million.

Thursday's announcement was made by the Montana Department of Transportation and L & J Construction Group.

"All three of these these bridges in Wolf Creek now boast a significantly improved and smoother driving surface,” said Kas Manderle, MDT engineering project manager.

Manderle thanked the community for its patience during construction.

Crews will not need to return for any more work as part of this project.

More information about this project can be found by visiting: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/wolfcreekbridges/.