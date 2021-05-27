Witnesses to the Holocaust: 'I was complicit. I was silent.'

Final Account
The Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: A-
Allied forces liberated Hitler’s death camps 75 years ago.
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. stands more than 2,000 miles from Helena.
A Montana high school teacher is dedicated to keeping time and distance from muting the lessons of the Holocaust.
Lacy Watson of Billings West facilitates workshops for educators on that dark period in world history.
Watson, who holds a master’s degree in Holocaust and Genocide Studies, will be one of the instructors at a June 13 workshop on the campus of MSU-Billings on “Worlds Apart But Not Strangers: Holocaust Education and Indian Education for All.” (For information contact Lacy at mlacyh@gmail.com.)
As the title of the workshop suggests, Watson, who was raised in Fort Benton, Montana, believes the lessons of the Holocaust have parallels within Montana history.
"The Marias Massacre happened 40 miles from where I grew up, and I'd never heard about it until I was like 34 (years old)," Watson told the Great Falls Tribune.
Watson points out that during the Marias Massacre in 1870 about 200 Blackfeet Indians were killed by the U.S. Army.
Recent alarming increases in anti-Semitism in the United States provide another urgent reason not to let our memory of the Holocaust fade.
Luke Holland’s documentary “Final Account,” a decade in the making, interviews Germans who served in Hitler’s army as well as those who lived near the death camps to ask pointed questions about ethical complicity and guilt.
The film’s driving theme: “How much did you know?”
Some said they knew nothing about what was going on in the death camps.
But most admitted, in varying degrees, they suspected what was happening. They saw trains carrying Jews. They saw buses with blacked out windows.
And then there was the “sweet-smelling” smoke from the camp chimneys.
“You could smell it two kilometers away,” said one.
Many admitted they knew what was happening, but tried to draw a fuzzy line between being knowing and killing, between being complicit and being a perpetrator – obviously trying to find a way to assuage their guilt.
“I was complicit, yes. I was silent,” said one. “But I was not a perpetrator.”
Even guards at the camp, where the Final Solution was in progress, tried to distance themselves.
“If we spoke up, they would kill us, too.”
There were, however, those who accepted responsibility.
“Yes, we let it happen.”
At the end, the documentary turns from listening to prosecuting, as the filmmaker cross-examines Germans, some who served in the SS at the camps. The narrative is more powerful when not driven by leading prosecutorial questions.
For me, the most poignant moments came early when we see footage of how German youth were recruited to serve in the SS and in youth programs.
We watch 14 year olds marching in Hitler Youth, with their Sieg Heil salutes.
We hear young recruits speaking proudly of being chosen for Hitler Youth, which required them to be in top shape. They proudly volunteered for the SS, because of its elite reputation.
We see units of girls, some with Pippi Longstocking ponytails, marching, laughing and smiling.
Former German officers talk with pride of serving beside courageous, well-trained comrades who would unselfishly give their lives for each other.
Such images highlight the seductive recruiting, which targeted young boys and girls.
Many German citizens were interviewed as well, and many admitted to remaining silent in the face of the horrors that were unfolding.
“Final Account” is valuable as an oral history of Germans who served under Hitler. The interviews search to understand why the soldiers volunteered and why they did not resist or defect. The film examines the “bystander effect,” where people stand by, rather than step forward.
One concern, in an otherwise powerful film, is that it paints the entire German population with broad one accusatorial brushstroke.
Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Museum in Israel, devotes a section to honoring the Righteous Among Nations, citizens who risked their lives to rescue Jews from extermination. A tree is planted each time a new rescuer is documented. More than 27,000 people have been recognized.
A full accounting of that period needs to take into account acts of courage amidst horrendous acts of cowardice. We need to be reminded we can find hope in dark times.
Martin Niemöller's oft-quoted poem, displayed on a wall at the Holocaust Museum, might awaken our conscience and give us courage.
Niemoller reminds us that if we do not speak out, eventually, they will come for us.