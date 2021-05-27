Witnesses to the Holocaust: 'I was complicit. I was silent.'

Recent alarming increases in anti-Semitism in the United States provide another urgent reason not to let our memory of the Holocaust fade.

Luke Holland’s documentary “Final Account,” a decade in the making, interviews Germans who served in Hitler’s army as well as those who lived near the death camps to ask pointed questions about ethical complicity and guilt.

The film’s driving theme: “How much did you know?”

Some said they knew nothing about what was going on in the death camps.

But most admitted, in varying degrees, they suspected what was happening. They saw trains carrying Jews. They saw buses with blacked out windows.

And then there was the “sweet-smelling” smoke from the camp chimneys.

“You could smell it two kilometers away,” said one.

Many admitted they knew what was happening, but tried to draw a fuzzy line between being knowing and killing, between being complicit and being a perpetrator – obviously trying to find a way to assuage their guilt.

“I was complicit, yes. I was silent,” said one. “But I was not a perpetrator.”