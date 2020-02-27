Wipeout: ‘Marriage Story’ meets ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’

“Downhill” ends up being both unmoving and unfunny.

I always thought Louis-Dreyfus, a totally charming lady at the heart of “Seinfeld,” could do no wrong. Not true. She needs NOT to put this in her portfolio. Actually, she needs to round up all the prints and shoot them into space.

That’s tricky in the digital age, but she needs to try.

Her scenes include kissing a ski instructor who rubs her feet and joking about oral sex during her college dating years. She’s not an R-rated actress, and she shouldn’t try – leave that to Tina Fey and Kate McKinnon.

“Downhill” is remake of a powerful Swedish film, “Force Majeure.” It’s a faithful remake, but the script is not nearly as nuanced and the performance by Will Farrell is just plain god-awful. Comedians can be powerful in drama – Steve Martin, Bill Murray, Woody Allen. But Farrell is well out of his depth.

The story pivots around that moment when the avalanche hits the restaurant during lunch. The family is sitting at a table when they see the snow cascading towards them. Mom put her arms around the two boys, but dad flees the family to find safety.