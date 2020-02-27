Wipeout: ‘Marriage Story’ meets ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’

Downhill
At Cinemark
(PG-13)
Grade: F
An avalanche hits a ski resort during lunch. Everyone is shaken, but survives.
What a tragedy! That they survived! If they’d all perished, moviegoers could have been spared.
Who knows what good things we might have done with that extra 80 minutes of our lives.
How many clichés would you like?
“Downhill” starts at the bottom and goes downhill from there.
“Downhill’s” a total wipeout. Cue opening of Surfari’s “Wipe Out,” circa 1963.
“Downhill” had nowhere to go but up, but went downhill instead.
This dramedy is a painful, excruciating family vacation that wants to be both a serious study of a marriage in decline, while simultaneously being a Will Ferrell-Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy. Zero for two.
Think “Marriage Story” meets “National Lampoon’s Vacation.”
The story has no idea which slope it’s going down. So, when the script skis toward to the proverbial fork on the slopes, marked by a tall tree, it smashes spectacularly straight into the trunk.
“Downhill” ends up being both unmoving and unfunny.
I always thought Louis-Dreyfus, a totally charming lady at the heart of “Seinfeld,” could do no wrong. Not true. She needs NOT to put this in her portfolio. Actually, she needs to round up all the prints and shoot them into space.
That’s tricky in the digital age, but she needs to try.
Her scenes include kissing a ski instructor who rubs her feet and joking about oral sex during her college dating years. She’s not an R-rated actress, and she shouldn’t try – leave that to Tina Fey and Kate McKinnon.
“Downhill” is remake of a powerful Swedish film, “Force Majeure.” It’s a faithful remake, but the script is not nearly as nuanced and the performance by Will Farrell is just plain god-awful. Comedians can be powerful in drama – Steve Martin, Bill Murray, Woody Allen. But Farrell is well out of his depth.
The story pivots around that moment when the avalanche hits the restaurant during lunch. The family is sitting at a table when they see the snow cascading towards them. Mom put her arms around the two boys, but dad flees the family to find safety.
Mom sees her husband’s run for cover as a cowardly act that's serious enough to end the marriage. The rest of the trip finds her escalating her attacks on him, while he tries futilely to deny what happened.
None of the husband-wife fight scenes ring true.
Clearly the filmmakers decided to lean toward comedy, even though the story tells a sad story of marital deterioration. Some lighter moments would be fine to relieve tension, but the tone here is an uncomfortable hybrid waffling between sadness and silliness.
I’m often criticized for giving too many films high marks. True enough, this Quaker critic probably sees the good in too many films.
But this review should help lower my average. Happy now?