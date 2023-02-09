The second annual Downtown Helena Winterfest continues Friday with plenty of events scheduled over the next several days.

Winterfest, which kicked off Thursday and runs through Feb. 13, includes a “SOUP-er Bowl Challenge,” the Cocktail Challenge, a display from Race to the Sky, Irish Dancers, Galentine’s Day Activities and a pet adoption event, which includes donations to the Lewis and Clark County Humane Society.

The debut of the Winter Art Walk is from 4-8 p.m. Friday and showcases local artists.

“We’re really excited, said Jordan Conley, operations director of Downtown Helena Inc. “I am particularly excited about the artwalk. Helena loves an artwalk.”

She said this year’s event will combine the grand openings of Omerta Art and Brothers Tapworks: The Confluence.

Conley said the goal of Winterfest is to highlight all the downtown businesses and what they have to offer. And they hope Winterfest will get people frequenting downtown businesses for shopping, dining and entertainment.

For a complete listing of daily events, go to https://downtownhelena.com/dhi_event/winter-festival-winter-art-walk/ or https://www.facebook.com/downtownhelena.

The event is sponsored by Downtown Helena Inc. and generous support by TDS and Valley Bank.