Winter wonders: A wooden boy and two steel-spined women reporters

Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Myrna Loy

She Said

Cinemark

(PG-13)

Grades: A and A

Movies for all seasons await as the curtain falls on 2022.

For those willing to tolerate discomfort while they nibble their popcorn, “She Said” offers a tense descent into darkness during a journalistic pursuit of a predator.

For those more inclined towards joy for the holidays, “Pinocchio” follows a wooden boy on his journey toward becoming human.

Both are wonderful. Both may win Oscars.

And both blend shadow and light.

“She Said” affirms the power of two tenacious journalists, who write truth to power. “Pinocchio” explores the dark side of fairy tales before allowing the sun to rise.

Directed by, written by and starring women, “She Said” presents a story of sexual abuse without being salacious or exploitive. The focus stays tightly trained on the internal struggles of reporters Jodi (Zoe Lazam) and Megan (Carey Mulligan), as they try to care for their family amidst paralyzing work stress.

The villain, Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, is a sleazy ghost in the background. We never witness him abuse women. The script allows the victims to speak, while reporters listen and support.

Initially, none will talk. No one wishes to stand alone in a lightning storm.

The sensitive reporters never put “getting their story” above compassion. They remain scrupulously ethical, uncertain if the silence of fear will ever lift.

We meet victims who quit jobs and sacrificed careers. Some agreed to lip-sealing settlements. The investigation itself reignites pain when one victim’s spouse learns about the nightmare in his wife’s past.

The most touching scenes happen at Megan’s dinner table, where eldest daughter internalizes her mom’s fear, and asks mom what happened to these women. Megan wants to protect her children, but wants to be honest with them, too.

Such authentic intimate moments shift “She Said” from a thriller to a morality tale about the collateral damage that occurs when ripples from abuse hit shore – far from the epicenter. The movie does not focus on weak men’s power, but rather on strong women’s courage.

Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” is an exquisite stop-motion animated film, which retells the story of the wooden boy, carved by a grieving father who lost his son. The fascist terror of Hitler and Mussolini form the unsettling backdrop for this tale of grief and healing.

Yes, Pinocchio’s nose grows when he lies, but that consequence is played for insight, not laughs.

In the heart-wrenching ending, the boy gives up immortality to save his dad.

“Del Toro’s Pinocchio” is a touch too long for kids, but also essential for kids.

Take them.