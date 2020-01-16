{{featured_button_text}}
A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to noon Friday in central and southern Lewis and Clark County. 

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and wind gusts of up to 30 mph are expected. 

Drivers are advised to plan on slippery road conditions, areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility, particularly during the morning commute. 

