Winter storm to bring Pacific Coast moisture to Lewis and Clark County

A sizable spring storm is poised to dump snow and rain on the dry Rocky Mountain Front and Lewis and Clark County areas beginning Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service in Great Falls, a winter storm watch will take effect Wednesday evening and remain in place through Friday.
The Northern and Southern Rocky Mountain fronts; the cities of Lincoln, Augusta, Bynum, Choteau, Browning and Heart Butte; as well as the Logan, MacDonald, Rogers, Flesher and Marias mountain passes may see heavy snow.
A major spring storm will bring widespread rain & snow to much of the region Wed-Fri. The heavy wet character of the snow w/ breezy conditions may cause power outages in some areas. The moisture may also help mitigate the recent worsening drought situation for some areas. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/mTn9f8bGjW— NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) May 18, 2021
The mountain passes and higher elevation communities could find themselves under six to 18 inches of total snow accumulation by the time the storm passes.
"It's coming off the Pacific Coast and driving in some moisture," NWS Meteorologist Ray Greely said. "It's beneficial as this area is in varying degrees of drought."
Travel could be "difficult to impossible," according to the storm warning, likely impacting Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Greely said the mountain passes in the area will likely ice over and visibility could be less than a half-mile.
The wet, heavy condition of the snow and high winds may also cause power outages and tree damage.
The winter storm watch does not include the Helena Valley.
Rain is likely Wednesday evening, Thursday and Friday with wind gusts as high as 23 mph peaking Thursday.
Low temperature marks in the Helena area could dip to at or below freezing by Thursday night.
Greg Chadwick, co-owner of Chadwick Nursery, said those tending to spring gardens should protect the more sensitive plants, such as tomatoes and squash, against overnight frost.
Chadwick suggested using a frost cloth or other fabric cloth to cover plants.
"It keeps the frost from covering the plants and also helps retain some of the ground heat," he said.
He said plastic tarps do not work. Some heartier plants, such as broccoli and cauliflower, may not need to be covered.
The weekend also boasts a chance for rain with the possibility of thunderstorms Sunday.