A massive winter storm that will push across the northern U.S. in coming days could dump several feet of snow at higher elevations and bring dangerously cold temperatures, forecasters said.

The arctic blast will sweep into the Pacific Northwest and then push across the northern Rocky Mountains and onto the Great Plains. It will bring heavy snow and strong winds, the National Weather Service said.

Helena was on the southern edge of the system on Monday, said Jim Brusda, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

He expected the Helena Valley to get about an inch of snow Monday. Forecasters issued winter storm warnings and advisories across the region beginning Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop drastically after Tuesday leading to dangerous wind chills, the weather service said.

“The nice 40-degree temperatures are going away for a while,” Brusda said.

An arctic cold front will move into the area Tuesday and drop 1-3 inches of snow, he said. Temperatures will fall sharply as well, likely below zero in the Helena Valley.

Brusda said the cold front is coming down from the north and bringing frigid air. He said it will not be quite as cold as it was in the end of December, when some temperatures were reported at minus 35 degrees. But he said areas in Helena could hit minus 15, with wind chills that will make it feel like 20-30 below zero.

“So it definitely will be very cold," he said.

Brusda said Helena residents would not have to travel great distances to see large accumulations of snow as MacDonald Pass and the Rimini area west of town can expect 8-10 inches of snow in some spots Tuesday.

“You don’t have to go very far at all,” he said.

Brusda said it will remain cold into the weekend and warm up Sunday, when it is expected to be in the 30s and 40s.

Snow was also forecast across portions of North and South Dakota.

Staff writer Phil Drake contributed to this Associated Press story.