Winter storm brings slick roads to Helena area

A winter storm hitting central and western Montana brought slick and icy roads Friday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At about 4 p.m. Helena Police Department Capt. Curt Stinson said a pickup traveling eastbound on Prospect Avenue hit an icy patch as traffic backed up, causing it to slide. The truck's large tires were able to jump an 18-inch curb, causing the vehicle to go through a guardrail and fall onto its top off the overpass.

The driver was transported to St. Peter's Health with what Stinson believed were minor injuries.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of central and western Montana starting Friday afternoon and stretching through Saturday evening. Forecasts are calling for snow accumulations of 7 to 15 inches with potential for 20 inches in some isolated mountain areas. Temperatures are also expected to plummet, with lows near zero Saturday and Sunday nights and wind chills pushing 25 below zero.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.