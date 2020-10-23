 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter storm brings slick roads to Helena area
1 comment
alert top story

Winter storm brings slick roads to Helena area

{{featured_button_text}}
Truck on top

A truck went through the guardrail and landed on its top on the edge of the Highway 12 overpass Friday afternoon.

 Tom Kuglin

A winter storm hitting central and western Montana brought slick and icy roads Friday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At about 4 p.m. Helena Police Department Capt. Curt Stinson said a pickup traveling eastbound on Prospect Avenue hit an icy patch as traffic backed up, causing it to slide. The truck's large tires were able to jump an 18-inch curb, causing the vehicle to go through a guardrail and fall onto its top off the overpass.

The driver was transported to St. Peter's Health with what Stinson believed were minor injuries.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of central and western Montana starting Friday afternoon and stretching through Saturday evening. Forecasts are calling for snow accumulations of 7 to 15 inches with potential for 20 inches in some isolated mountain areas. Temperatures are also expected to plummet, with lows near zero Saturday and Sunday nights and wind chills pushing 25 below zero.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

1 comment
0
1
0
5
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News