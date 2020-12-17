Winter Solstice celebration goes virtual

The Solstice does, of course, happen without us.
But its arrival has been marked by humans for thousands of years -- think Stonehenge 3000 BC and Newgrange about 3200 BC-- just to mention a few.
In Helena, hundreds of folks have gathered to mark the Winter Solstice the past 16 years with a special celebration at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
And then came COVID.
Suddenly, gathering to celebrate the returning of the light hit a major public health hazard stumbling block.
But have no fear, the Solstice celebration will indeed appear.
This year, it goes virtual -- and also statewide.
Tune in for the “Light Leads in All Directions, a Statewide Interfaith Solstice Service,” 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church YouTube channel.
A founding member of Helena’s celebration, musician Wilbur Rehmann, doubted this year’s celebration would happen.
The initial idea proposed of doing it by Zoom was just too much of a downer, he admitted.
For Rehmann, the specialness of the Solstice is the feeling of the community gathering to celebrate.
“I like the warmth of humanity,” he said, adding that he initially wanted to hold several limited-attendance shows, but that was impractical.
Rehmann was giving up on the idea altogether when he got an email from Tyler Amundson, the pastor of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Billings and a former assistant pastor in Helena, who asked to join forces with Helena to create a virtual celebration.
Better yet, this year’s celebration also includes folks from Bozeman and Missoula.
Thus, the Solstice celebration rises again.
But COVID wasn’t the only obstacle this year.
Last week, a computer hard drive with much of Helena’s program on it crashed. And once again, the Helena Solstice event was threatened.
But it takes more than a pandemic and a fried hard drive to crush the resilient spirits of these organizers.
“The initial solstice in 2004 -- it was my idea,” said Rehmann, who was inspired by jazz musician Paul Winter’s annual multicultural solstice celebration at New York’s St. John the Divine Cathedral.
Rehmann shared his thoughts with Marianne Niesen, who was the pastor at St. Paul’s at that time, and she and members of Helena’s Jewish community embraced the idea of creating an interfaith, multicultural celebration that welcomes all.
It’s been a beloved tradition ever since.
This year brings a whole new opportunity to grow the event across Montana.
Highlights of this year’s program include: four jazz pieces performed by the Wilbur Rehmann Quartet with special guest MJ Williams on vocals and trombone; three original dance works by Cohesion Dance Project, two of them to accompany the jazz pieces, “Five Spot After Dark” and “Grand Street,” and one set to the poem “Wild Geese” by Mary Oliver.
All are choreographed by Cohesion instructor Julynn Wildman and performed by the integrated cast of 18 dancers of all ages and abilities.
MJ Williams said she was particularly moved when she performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which was composed by James Weldon Johnson and his brother John Rosamond Johnson and has become known as the Black national anthem.
“It’s talking about facing trials and tribulations and standing together,” she said. “It’s quite lovely in that way.
“I was thrilled to participate,” she added. “I love the solstice celebration. I think it’s a time of the year to reflect and hope that the light will actually return.”
Also participating was local Native American leader Dan Pocha, who read a Native American creation story and shared his own story.
In Billings, organizers have put on an interfaith solstice celebration for the past three years, said Amundson.
“The reason I do it … as a pastor is, I think interfaith things only happen when there are crises -- so I think it’s really important to gather and remind each other of our shared traditions...and be together as community.
“The real reason for this year is, man, we’ve had a lot of diverted dreams this year. It seems like it’s a good time to get together and dream about what’s possible.”
The celebration will be hosted by three faith leaders in Billings:
Amundson; Student Rabbi Erik Uriarte of Congregation Beth Aaron; and Rev. Wanda Daniel, of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
Additional music will be shared from Amber Ikeman, cantoral soloist from Congregation Beth Shalom in Bozeman; Scott & Kris Prinzing of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Billings; and a selection from the United Church of Christ in Missoula.
“We are in a very shared sense a community in Montana,” said Amundson. “Even in the darkest times we have access to light from inside or those around us who care for us.
He added he feels “so much appreciation for people willing to try to do this and see what blossoms.”
The celebration can be viewed live online at any of the following locations:
