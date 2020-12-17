Winter Solstice celebration goes virtual

In Billings, organizers have put on an interfaith solstice celebration for the past three years, said Amundson.

“The reason I do it … as a pastor is, I think interfaith things only happen when there are crises -- so I think it’s really important to gather and remind each other of our shared traditions...and be together as community.

“The real reason for this year is, man, we’ve had a lot of diverted dreams this year. It seems like it’s a good time to get together and dream about what’s possible.”

The celebration will be hosted by three faith leaders in Billings:

Amundson; Student Rabbi Erik Uriarte of Congregation Beth Aaron; and Rev. Wanda Daniel, of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Additional music will be shared from Amber Ikeman, cantoral soloist from Congregation Beth Shalom in Bozeman; Scott & Kris Prinzing of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Billings; and a selection from the United Church of Christ in Missoula.

“We are in a very shared sense a community in Montana,” said Amundson. “Even in the darkest times we have access to light from inside or those around us who care for us.