‘Winter Lodge Rendezvous’ shares Native humor, music, culture at Helena Avenue Theatre

This is what you can expect to enjoy at the “Winter Lodge Rendezvous” 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

Native American guest artists include: Christian Takes Gun Parrish, "Supaman," a member of the Apsaalooke Nation who combines Native culture, comedy and urban hip-hop culture; Jack Gladstone, an enrolled citizen of the Blackfeet Indian Nation, who is known throughout Montana for his music, lyric poetry and spoken word performances; Northern Plains singers and humorists Mike Jetty and Shane Doyle, who will co-host the program and are both American Indian educators; and Sapphire Ferguson Jetty, a classic Western fiddler.

Pre-show music is by Rachel Twoteeth-Pichardo playing Native American flute.

One could say, the Rendezvous owes its creation to COVID-19.

The inspiration for the Winter Rendezvous show grew out of a conversation between Jetty and the program producer Pamela Jamruszka Mencher, who is president of The Montana Playwrights Network.

MPN was ready to launch an ambitious program of live performances in its new Helena Avenue Theatre, when COVID hit last March and shut down live performances.

Mencher and her board quickly switched gears, wrote a couple of grants, and began producing a series of Montana radio programs, “Montanans at Work” (see sidebar).

That’s when Mencher and her team of writers began talking to Jetty about a radio show featuring Native Americans, and Jetty suggested they focus on humor.

Jetty, who is Spirit Lake Dakota, points out, “Often you don’t think about Native Americans and humor...It’s a whole other aspect of debunking the stoic Indian stereotype.

“It’s nice to hear a few positive stories about Indian Country. Let’s hear some good stories and some humor. I think all of us could use some more humor right now.”

Mencher and Jetty then took their radio show idea a step further. If the artists were coming to town to record a radio show, why not have a separate and different live show the public could attend?

Thus, the Rendezvous was born.

Word has spread so fast about “Winter Lodge Rendezvous,” that Mencher is already talking about doing another Rendezvous next year, perhaps over two days instead of just one and with more artists.

Jetty and co-host Doyle met at Montana State University decades ago as students, when Doyle invited him to join his intertribal drum group, the MSU Bobcat Singers.

Over the years, they’ve emceed a lot of events together and play off of each other.

“Shane might tell a Crow joke and I might tell a Dakota joke,” Jetty said.

Admittedly, every once in a while some jokes lose a bit in translation.

As a Northern Cheyenne friend told him, “Cheyenne jokes are a lot more funnier in Cheyenne than they are in English.

“There’s a lot of teasing in Native communities. Historically, there was a lot of laughter in winter camps.

“We’ll have our hand drums and maybe sing a couple of round dance songs, so we mix it up, so we’ll have a good multicultural, intertribal event,” said Jetty.

“We’ll hear some humorous stories, maybe some pow wow songs, some round dance songs, some folk songs from Jack and stories and some good jokes and Supaman.

“Mike and I just draw inspiration from the many generations of great pow wow emcees that we’ve enjoyed over the years and the Indian humor they bring to everything they do,” said Doyle, who is a member of the Apsaalooke (Crow) tribe.

“Mike is naturally a comedian. He’s the funny guy. We play off each other and have fun. Mike always says, ‘We can play jazz and make it up as we go.’

“We’ve been singing together since the ‘90s. We just want to have a good time.”

Humor is a part of everyday Apsaalooke life.

“We have what we call a teasing clan system,” he said. When a child is born and both parents are Crow, the child becomes part of the mother’s clan, which speaks positive and supportive words to the child. While the men and boys in the father’s clan will use humor and a lot of teasing in their comments to the child to help him find his sense of humor.

“It’s part of every Crow person’s life,” said Doyle. “We have to have humor and be lighthearted and that’s part of the value system.

“It’s a good balance.”

The Winter Lodge Rendezvous parallels what happens in Native cultures, said Doyle, which often have gatherings or ceremonies recognizing the changing of the season and winter solstice.

“I think it’s important to share this with the community for people to see the resilience of Native people and all the joy and fun and all the good humor.

“We’ve been through a lot, but we’re still here and have a lot to offer. We have a lot of important aspects of our culture to celebrate. Humor is one of the most important things.

“They say we only walk on this earth a short time. So, you should enjoy your time and not take ourselves too seriously.”

Mencher’s also excited to share Native culture.

Although she’s white, she grew up on both the Pine Ridge and Blackfeet reservations. Both her parents were teachers in reservation schools.

“I’ve never given up my resonating with Native American culture,” she said.

“It’s nice to be able to get involved in this way because it helps perpetuate story.”

It’s been a labor of love,” she said of the upcoming show.

“We’ve got some of the best Native performers in the region and all of them are Montana artists.

“It’s a unique gathering of these performers. They’re usually not available to perform in an intimate setting of an 80-seat theater.”

Tickets for the show are $20 and available at www.montanaplaywrights.org or call 406-235-0353.

A public reception follows across the street at the Vanilla Bean Bakery and Cafe, featuring fry bread and Native-inspired cuisine, sponsored by both the Montana Playwrights Network and the Montana Arts Council.

If you go What: Winter Lodge Rendezvous When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 Where: Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave. Cost: Tickets: $20 Contact: Visit www.montanaplaywrights.org or call 406-235-0353 Note: A community reception following the show is at the Vanilla Bean Bakery & Cafe, across from the theater

Radio series: Montanans at Work In August Montana Playwrights Network received two grants to produce three episodes of a new radio series, “Montanans at Work.” The first program focused on Montana’s librarians and libraries. It includes informative interviews with librarians around Montana, including John Finn, the director of Lewis & Clark Library; a brief historical examination of a Carnegie library still open today; a humorous lyrical ballad about a librarian with superpowers; and vignettes of library humor. Episode 2, which focuses on Montana game wardens, has just been completed. It features interviews with professionals and a humorous play about a novice female game warden who is confronted by a grizzled, backcountry poacher. Episode 3, which is being recorded Dec. 3, is “Humor from Indian Country” and features an examination of indigenous peoples’ culture of humor through interviews with Native American comedians, scholars and performing artists and is co-hosted by Mike Jetty and Shane Doyle. The radio programs are offered to public radio stations for airing. For more information and to listen to the episodes, visit https://www.montanaplaywrights.org/.

About the Montana Playwrights Network The Montana Playwrights Network is a nonprofit that provides a forum focusing on Story through a variety of formats including playwriting, storytelling, poetry, history, non-fiction, essays and memoirs. MPN connects with writers, storytellers, educators, performers, theatre companies, libraries, book clubs, and businesses interested in the philosophy and practice of Story as a way to build communities across Montana.

