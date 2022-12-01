After selling out the theater last year, Winter Lodge Rendezvous returns this time for not just one night, but two – 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, at Helena Avenue Theatre.

Produced by the Montana Playwrights Network, the second annual event features headliner Montana Troubadour Jack Gladstone, as well as co-hosts singers and humorists Mike Jetty and Shane Doyle, plus noted Blackfeet storyteller Leo Bird and old-time/Metis fiddler Sapphire Ferguson-Jetty.

The Rendezvous event grew out of a MPN’s 2021 radio program, “Montanans at Work,” an innovative way for MPN to offer creative programming during the COVID epidemic.

Working with Jetty, an Indian Education for All specialist at the Montana Office of Public Instruction, they created a radio episode on Indian Humor and Culture.

“Often you don’t think about Native Americans and humor,” said Jetty in an IR 2021 interview. “It’s a whole other aspect of debunking the stoic Indian stereotype.

“It’s nice to hear a few positive stories about Indian Country… I think all of us could use some more humor right now.”

Since all the artists on the radio program were traveling to Helena to record it, it seemed a shame not to do a public performance, said Pamela Jamruszka Mencher, president of MPN.

“It was overwhelmingly positive,” she said of the audience response last year. Tickets quickly sold out.

“People were so happy to be either introduced to or reminded … of Native performance.

“Humor has a lot to do with formation of the individual” in Native culture, said Mencher, who grew up on the Pine Ridge and Blackfeet reservations. The daughter of two teachers, she grew up with a deep appreciation of Native culture, although she’s not Native.

It was a wonderful upbringing, she said. “I got to be out in the country in nature. I’m inspired by Indigenous beliefs and attitudes toward nature and the natural world.

“One of the important reasons for doing this show is to expose people to unfamiliar ideas and cultures and also remind people we share this state and land with the Indigenous people who were here. We came in on them…there was a war of dominance,” she said. “I think it’s important to not forget the origins of that relationship.”

The arts allow a dynamic sharing of what Indigenous people know, believe and feel, she said.

“I want people to be entertained and I want them to be enlightened and learn something they didn’t know and to experience a different way of looking at the world …in a non-threatening way.”

“We’re going to share some stories, sing a couple of powwow songs, and share background knowledge about winter gatherings,” said Jetty, an enrolled member of the Spirit Lake Dakota Nation and a Turtle Mountain Chippewa descendent.

“Sharing tribal cultural traditions and traditional storytelling happens in winter time. “Some stories are only told certain times of the year.

“Salish told coyote tales. Winter time is a traditional time of the year to share trickster stories and origin stories.

“We’re carrying on the tradition with a Native American variety show. We call it ‘edutainment’ – providing some cultural information, and it will be a fun night”

Joining him in drumming and storytelling is his longtime friend Doyle, an enrolled member of the Apsaalooke (Crow) Tribe.

Doyle, who earned a PhD in Curriculum and Instruction from Montana State University, is a founder of the education consulting business Native Nexus.

“Me and Shane share some jokes about each other. Hopefully, we’ll share some bad, bad jokes and good Native American humor,” laughed Jetty.

“Jack’s an amazing singer/songwriter who is always fun to listen to. And Leo Bird is a walking encyclopedia of Blackfeet culture and language.”

Bird, a science educator at Browning High School, co-wrote two books on astronomy, is an award-winning educator and is a highly sought-after storyteller.

Jack Gladstone, an enrolled citizen of the Blackfeet Nation, created the acclaimed “Native American Speaks,” lecture series at Glacier National Park.

He’s recorded 15 albums, the latest “Native Anthropology,” won the Best Historical Recording honor from the Native American Music Association.

“I want to sing songs of people facing adversity,” said Gladstone in a recent IR phone interview. “It’s through grit and endurance that we persevere and survive.”

Living through Montana winters and blizzards were testimony to Native tribes’ abilities to adapt and survive.

He’ll likely touch on the important role animals play in tribal culture.

“I’ll also be telling some buffalo stories and winter tales.

“Winter rendezvous and times around campfires provided an opportunity to affirm and reaffirm who we are as human beings.”

Adding to the evening’s mix will be Jetty’s daughter, Sapphire Ferguson-Jetty performing old time fiddle tunes, as well as Metis tunes.

She recently performed at the All-Nations Tipi Village during the 150th anniversary celebration of Yellowstone National Park.

Tickets are $25 and available online at www.montanaplaywrights.org, or call 406-235-0353 for more information.