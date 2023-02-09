Helena’s first Winter Art Walk debuts 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, as part of the Annual WinterFest celebration.

Folks can check out the new Omerta Arts studio (see story), and stop by Gulch Distillers next door, which will host artist Joy Kelso, known for her bison sculptures.

The Holter Museum of Art is showing its “Transcend” and “Transilience” exhibits and will serve refreshments, as will most of the hosting Art Walk businesses.

Seth Roby is showing work at his printmaking studio in the basement of the New York Building, on the Bullwhacker Block of the Pedestrian Mall.

Joining him are Birdseye Stained Glass and Jay Crider, who is opening his new studio to coincide with the Art Walk. And Helena College art students will be set up in the building’s atrium.

On the Pedestrian Mall, Absolute Zero Designs is creating a custom ice sculpture — commissioned by businesses on the block.

Blackfoot River Brewing Co., Ghost Art Gallery, Birds & Beasleys, Lasso the Moon Toys, HO + KO (new business), the Rialto, Montana Book Company, Signs Now, Mt. Ascension Brewing Co, The Gold Bar & The Western and Beargrass Trading Co. are hosting artists. Imagine Jewelry, Curiouser and Curiouser, Mountain Sage Gallery and JMACS Pottery will have a range of art on display and for sale.

Kevin League’s gallery offers live music, and Downtown Helena Inc., both at 330 N. Jackson St., will host a Race to the Sky exhibit.

Food trucks will be downtown, and there’s a “SOUP-er Bowl” Challenge and WinterFest Cocktail Challenge. Details and digital map at https://downtownhelena.com/dhi_event/winter-festival-winter-art-walk/

Attendees can vote on their favorite host and favorite artist. Winners will receive an award.

Print maps for the Art Walk are at the DHI office and participating businesses.