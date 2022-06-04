Windgate Foundation gifts $15 million to The Bray – the most generous gift it’s ever received

The Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts recently received a $15 million endowment gift from the Windgate Foundation, the largest gift ever in The Bray’s 71-year history.

“It definitely came as a pretty major surprise… and it was definitely much larger than I hoped or imagined for,” said Steven Young Lee, The Bray’s director emeritus and special projects manager.

Windgate Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting contemporary craft and visual arts in the United States, has been helping support The Bray for more than a decade.

Money generated from the endowment will help support the staffing and other costs accompanying The Bray’s recent growth and expansion.

It will also help support the Bray’s priority to expand its reach into underserved communities to those who don’t typically have access to ceramic art, said Lee.

Some funds will help support The Bray’s international artist-in-residence program, which Windgate Foundation has contributed to for years.

It will also help The Bray to increase inclusion, representation, belonging and equity in the ceramics community and to support artists of color.

In recent years, The Bray has been partnering with such artists as:

Theaster Gates, a socially-engaged artist from Chicago whose passion is revitalizing communities through art;

Cannupa Hanska Luger, an internationally acclaimed Native American artist and 2022 Guggenheim fellow who makes monumental installations and social collaborations; and

the innovative Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild, a Pittsburgh nonprofit offering art and music classes to over 500 young people each year plus thousands of public-school students.

“The first gift we ever received from them (Windgate) was to support the 60th Anniversary event back in 2011,” said Lee.

“They were very good about seeing where The Bray was, what the needs were and how we were growing and changing.”

They provided ongoing grants to support the artist-in-residence program and direct support for artists.

“They also supported the capital campaign,” contributing a $750,000 matching grant to the $6 million capital campaign to redesign the North Campus, which included building the new Education and Research Center, renovating offices, remodeling the historic pottery, adding a new sales gallery, new visiting artist housing, a remodeled exhibition gallery and permanent collection display.

“They’ve been just very steady with us, very consistent,” said Lee.

“They were hugely supportive in terms of our survival during the pandemic. They saw how dire it was for so many of us. They came in with a series of COVID relief grants … which was pretty significant.

“We went through some pretty difficult times, but funders like Windgate really helped us steady the ship and emerge out of it in a good position.”

During COVID, the foundation was looking at the long-term stability of important craft organizations, Lee said, and the director reached out to say they were considering an endowment gift for The Bray.

“I never expected a gift of this size to be possible, honestly.

“You know there were some bright spots during the pandemic … and this is one of them.

“The Windgate Foundation has been an incredible longtime partner, and we are humbled by and extremely grateful for this transformative gift.

Through this endowment, Windgate is providing The Bray with both immediate support and long-term stability, he said.

The endowment proceeds will only cover a portion of The Bray’s annual need, said Lee, but “this provides us with a solid foundation from which we can continue to evolve and foster opportunities in the ceramic arts.”

“We are deeply impressed with the work and vision of The Bray,” said Windgate Foundation Executive Director Patricia Forgy in a press release. “Our significant investment represents both the trust we have going forward and a deep belief in the mission and values. We encourage others to join us in support of this important ceramic arts institution.”

Founded in 1951 by brickmaker Archie Bray, The Bray has earned an international reputation as a center for ceramic arts. Its mission is to enhance commitment to, and investment in, the ceramic arts.

The 26-acre former brickyard is a gathering place for emerging and professional ceramic artists.

In addition to its international artist-in-residence program, it offers workshops and community classes, curated exhibitions, an on-site and virtual sales gallery, and a ceramic supply shop offering “Bray Clay” and technical support to artists from around the world.

The Bray is located at 2915 Country Club Ave. For more information, visit https://archiebray.org/.

