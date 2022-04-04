Windbag Saloon resubmits casino permit application

The owner of Windbag Saloon has reapplied for a conditional use permit to allow for the installation of more than five gaming machines as part of a planned expansion of the popular Last Chance Gulch watering hole.

Helena Planner II Michael Alvarez confirmed the re-application and said a public meeting on the topic is slated for 6 p.m. April 12 in the commission chambers and via Zoom, an online video conference platform.

Owner Matt Schmechel said in an interview Monday that the initial application for the conditional use permit was withdrawn to consider feedback, which he said he feels is represented in the new application.

The bar and restaurant is permitted to operate up to five gaming machines without the need for a conditional use permit. Schmechel said there will be more than five machines, but declined to specify how many.

The new application states the gaming machines will be located at the rear of the expansion, space to the existing bar's immediate south that was previously occupied by Ghost Art Gallery.

Alvarez said the new location of the gaming machines was satisfactory enough for staff to remove a condition applied to the initial application requiring the casino to not operate before 6 p.m.

Former City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said at the time the initial application was pulled that the applicant was unhappy with the 6 p.m. rule.

If approved, the location of the machines, being written into the permit, would become permanent even if the property is sold to a new owner. A new conditional use permit would need to be approved to move the machines to a different location in the building.

Alvarez said the new application clarified that there would not be any casino signage in front of the business.

According to Schmechel, these facets of the proposed casino were always part of the plan and are now better addressed in the application, hopefully alleviating some of the neighbors' concerns.

"This is primarily a bar expansion," he said. "The casino is ancillary to the project."

Still the proposed casino is not without its opponents. Lasso the Moon Toys is located next door to the project, and co-owners Amy and Savanna Barrett said in an email Wednesday that the proposed business does not fit with the character of the block.

"We worry that with the increased losses of fine retail businesses this block is losing its upscale appeal," the Barretts said, citing the recent closure of The Pan Handler Plus across the mall. "The Walking Mall was originally built to be the premier historic shopping district and we are forfeiting untold amounts of tourist revenue by not filling every ground floor spot with charming shops."

Ghost Art Gallery, into which the bar would expand, will be operating exclusively on the second floor with dedicated store front facing the Cruse Avenue parking lot.

Schmechel said he has been having "face-to-face, one-on-one meetings" with neighboring business owners to solicit feedback on his project.

"We're also working with city staff to alleviate any concerns and move forward in a way that addresses those concerns," he said.

He said they are still determining whether or not food service will be available in the proposed expansion.

Helena-based Diamond Construction has been contracted to build out the space, but Schmechel said no timeline has been decided on as of yet.

