Willkommen! Bienvenue! Welcome! It’s Cabaret!

As we start noticing the goosestep of history marching beside Sally, our heart skips beats. We aren’t just worried for Sally, but for vulnerable people everywhere – then and now.

Whereas “Les Mis” sent me home singing, “Cabaret” brings me close to tears. Shadows of the Holocaust sweep over the script like storm clouds. Sally’s final song ends with hallucinogenic images of Nazi uniforms in her audience.

For the most part, “Cabaret” has aged well. The Bohemian script is still reassuringly subversive, a mostly affirming portrayal of gay, bi and trans characters. Brian is bi-sexual, and the Liza-Max-Brian threesome is poly-something. Liza and Judy are often cited as “gay icons.”

Some historians have described pre-Hitler Germany as the “epicenter of queer equality.”

But those Germans who were over the rainbow would soon be unwelcome in Hitler’s Aryan world.

“Cabaret” chronicles the cancerous rise of a culture of intolerance.

I’ll confess, I love the musical “Cabaret,” and have seen it live in New York, twice.

My wife, Sue, loved it, too. She was particularly fond of the opening scene where Joel Grey throws open the curtain to introduce the band.