Willkommen! Bienvenue! Welcome! It’s Cabaret!

Cabaret (1972)
When Sally Bowles steps onto the Berlin stage in 1931 at the Kit Kat Klub and sings “Maybe This Time,” it’s hard not to think of the lives of Liza Minnelli and her mom, Judy Garland.
“Maybe this time, I'll be lucky.”
Neither Liza nor Judy lived particularly lucky lives. Judy, married five times, died at 47 of a drug overdose after a life filled with personal struggles, starting from her years as a child star.
Her daughter Liza also battled addiction and married four times. She was 23 when her mom died.
Both of these ladies lived tragedy-strewn lives that kept robbing them of the happiness they deserved.
But both kept dreaming.
It's got to happen, happen sometime
Maybe this time I'll win
My favorite Garland song is “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from “Meet me in St. Louis.”
My favorite Liza song follows the sad moment when her lover boards a train.
As the whistle blows and the steam ascends, Sally -- looking ahead, not back -- waves a hand above her head.
That night she launches into her anthem, now heartbreaking.
What good is sitting alone In your room?
Come hear the music play.
Life is a Cabaret, old chum,
Come to the Cabaret.
Like “Les Mis” Cabaret is a musical set inside a dark period. Sally Bowles dreams of making it big, but, meanwhile, she’s singing in a club where dancers sit on laps between numbers.
Sally is sweet and lonely. Into her life comes a handsome man from Cambridge.
This sad love story is interwoven with the rise of the Nazi Party in Germany in the 1930s. Despite being 50 years old, Bob Fosse’s “Cabaret” still resonates for its portrayal of the rise of nationalistic oppression.
The most chilling moment in the film occurs at a festive beer garden when a young blue-eyed blond with a Swastika on his sleeve launches into song:
Now Fatherland, Fatherland, show us the sign
Your children have waited to see
The crowd rises, one by one, to join the populist chorus: two young men; a young idealistic girl; a middle-aged mustachioed man; and, most chillingly, a toddler with red ribbons on her braids.
The morning will come
When the world is mine
Tomorrow belongs to me
Still sitting, while those around him stand, an elderly Jew looks around in prescient fear -- as the young singer ends with his Sieg Heil salute.
Arise, arise
Tomorrow belongs to me
The perfect harmony is unsettling, as Hitler’s chorus sings with one strong voice, one closed mind.
As the song ends, a figure appears in the corner of our screen: The emcee at the Kit Kat Klub, nodding menacingly at us.
And back to the club we go to rejoin Sally as she starts over, still hoping she’ll win.
“Cabaret” delivers its message with urgent power, amplified by Oscar-winning performances by Liza Minnelli as Sally and by Joel Grey as the sleazy emcee of the decadent Kit Kat Klub – KKK.
The seeds of the Holocaust are growing in the background of “Cabaret.”
As we start noticing the goosestep of history marching beside Sally, our heart skips beats. We aren’t just worried for Sally, but for vulnerable people everywhere – then and now.
Whereas “Les Mis” sent me home singing, “Cabaret” brings me close to tears. Shadows of the Holocaust sweep over the script like storm clouds. Sally’s final song ends with hallucinogenic images of Nazi uniforms in her audience.
For the most part, “Cabaret” has aged well. The Bohemian script is still reassuringly subversive, a mostly affirming portrayal of gay, bi and trans characters. Brian is bi-sexual, and the Liza-Max-Brian threesome is poly-something. Liza and Judy are often cited as “gay icons.”
Some historians have described pre-Hitler Germany as the “epicenter of queer equality.”
But those Germans who were over the rainbow would soon be unwelcome in Hitler’s Aryan world.
“Cabaret” chronicles the cancerous rise of a culture of intolerance.
I’ll confess, I love the musical “Cabaret,” and have seen it live in New York, twice.
My wife, Sue, loved it, too. She was particularly fond of the opening scene where Joel Grey throws open the curtain to introduce the band.
In here, life is beautiful