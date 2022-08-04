Wildland fire sparks east of East Helena

Rural volunteer fire departments are responding to a first alarm wildland fire near a subdivision off U.S. Highway 12 east of Helena Thursday afternoon, which prompted the evacuation of some homes.

The fire, about 60 to 70 acres in size, according to Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Forestry Division Program Manager John Huston, is threatening structures in the area of Spokane Creek and Matt Staff roads.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Fire Warden Leo Dutton said Thursday at 4 p.m. that Spokane Creek and Matt Staff roads are now closed to traffic.

Dutton said homes along Matt Staff Road that are threatened have been evacuated, and that all agencies are trying to coordinate an evacuation plan "for where it's heading."

Dutton said deputies are also evacuating West Shore Drive.

"It looks like it's going to burn into Broadwater County," Dutton said.

Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department was initially paged, and responding firefighters called for mutual aid at 2:51 p.m.

A Tri-Lakes Fire volunteer evacuated three children out of one house.

DNRC sent two engines. DNRC also launched air support by 3:15 p.m., including three helicopters and two airplanes.

U.S. Forest Service and numerous volunteer rural fire departments also responded.

According to dispatch, multiple starts flared up in a wheat field east of Spokane Creek Road and north of Matt Staff Road.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office advised social media followers Thursday afternoon to avoid the area as "there is a large number of first responders in the area of Spokane Creek subdivision for a fast moving fire."

Huston said the fire is burning near the Broadwater County line. He said crews on the ground are working to flank the fire, digging lines and doing structure triage for structures in its path.

An evacuee respite center will be open at 6 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church at 2210 Dodge Ave., Helena.