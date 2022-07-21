 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildland blaze sparks near White Sandy Campground

Fire near White Sandy

A wildland fire started about 40 yards from a structure Thursday afternoon in the area of 3525 Overland Road.

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

About 20 acres of wildland has caught fire Thursday afternoon between Lake Helena and White Sandy Campground on Lake Hauser.

The fire started about 40 yards from a structure in the area of 3525 Overland Road.

Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 1 p.m.

At about 1:20 p.m., dispatch called for mutual aid on behalf of Tri-Lakes from the volunteer fire departments of East Gate, East Valley and York.

A Tri-Lakes firefighter reported the blaze as "slow moving" to the west.

The responding agency requested the Overland Road intersections with Timber Trail Drive and Hauser Dam Road be shut down to traffic at about 1:40 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said in a text message Thursday residents in the immediate area are being evacuated.

As of 2:30 p.m. all residents east of 3485 Overland Rd, all of Audubon and Timber Trail roads as well as the areas north of Overland, Hauser and Country Side roads have been asked to evacuate. Those roads are closed to all civilian traffic.

"We are trying to get true and accurate information, but please be aware this is a dynamic incident," Dutton said. "Some information is subject to change due to changing weather conditions and firefighter resources available."

Dutton said the cause of the fire is not yet none.

This story will be updated.

