Wildfire west of Augusta estimated at 300 acres

The Crown Mountain fire is now estimated to be 300 acres and is burning west of Augusta in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, about one mile in from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest boundary, officials said Wednesday

The fire was discovered at 1:49 p.m. Oct. 4. It is south of Benchmark Road. A full suppression strategy is in effect.

No evacuations have been ordered by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office at this point. A closure is anticipated at the Forest Boundary with Benchmark Road.

Smith Creek, Petty Ford Creek, and Crown Mountain trails are closed. Officials said they are focused on protecting recreational residences and nearby ranches.

People should be aware of heavy fire traffic along the Benchmark Road corridor and avoid the area if possible. More information will be posted at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7859/ as it becomes available.

There are 125 personnel on the blaze, officials said, adding that includes two hot shot crews and hand crews. Also on hand are three helicopters, two dozers, a skidgen and several engines.