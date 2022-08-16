Wildfire west of Augusta 90% contained

A roughly 4-acre wildfire reported Saturday evening about 15 miles west of Augusta was 90% contained as of Tuesday, officials said.

The lightning-caused Sugar Loaf fire has been burning in steep and rocky terrain in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

A Type 2 initial attack crew, Hotshot crew, two Type 1 helicopters, a Type 3 helicopter and air attack were called to respond to the fire.

Crews are now completing mop-up work, said Chiara Cipriano, public affairs officer for Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

“We’re down to district personnel with aerial resources available if needed,” she said, adding that crews are hoping for 100% containment sometime this week.