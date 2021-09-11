Wildfire sparked by fireworks in Helena's South Hills

About 20 homes were briefly evacuated Saturday afternoon amid a wildfire caused by fireworks in the Nob Hill area of Helena's South Hills, officials said.

The estimated 10- to 20-acre fire was reported just before 3:15 p.m. on park land within the city of Helena, according to city officials.

Firefighters were able to knock down most of the fire within a couple of hours, City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in an email to the mayor and city commission. Around 5:30 p.m., she said the fire was officially under control and all evacuees were able to return home.

Sgt. Don Skidmore of the Helena Police Department said only one person who was asked to evacuate declined to leave, and "everyone else was more than happy to comply."

Authorities have confirmed the fire was caused by fireworks, and they have been in contact with the suspects, but no charges have been filed.

"We do know the cause. We do know who it is. From there we're just active on the investigation," Lt. Jayson Zander of the Helena Police Department said.

Fire restrictions prohibiting fireworks remain in place within city limits.