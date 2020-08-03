Wildfire smoke can compound coronavirus effects

An annual summer occurrence in Montana may compound the effects of a once-in-a-century pandemic as wildfire smoke reaches parts of the state while the novel coronavirus wreaks havoc on respiratory systems.
Several wildfires have sparked around the state over the last week and smoke from fires across the West have also moved into Montana. The state reported 1,516 active cases of the virus Monday, with 36% of those in Billings and 13% in neighboring Big Horn County.
The state Department of Environmental Quality's website that tracks wildfire smoke ranked several areas around the state at "moderate" air quality Monday, including Libby, Thompson Falls, Frenchtown, Seeley Lake, Great Falls, Havre, Lewistown, Sidney, Bozeman and Billings.
"Montana’s air quality continues to suffer due to smoke from wildfires, both here in Montana and in other states across the West," according to the website. "A high-pressure system has kept smoke trapped near the surface this week, and is expected to remain in place through the weekend."
Pollutants in wildfire smoke can irritate lungs, cause inflammation and affect the function of the immune system, according to a press release from DEQ and the state health department. It can also compound the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Symptoms of both wildfire smoke and COVID-19 include dry cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing.
Those especially vulnerable to severe outcomes from wildfire smoke include children, senior citizens, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease like including asthma and diabetes, and those who work outside, according to the press release. People without secure housing or lacking access to health care are also at risk.and COVID-19.
While the use of cloth face coverings can mitigate the spread of the virus, the press release says that they "offer little protection against harmful air pollutants in wildfire smoke because these coverings do not capture most small particles in smoke." While medical-grade masks such as N95s or KN95s do provide meaningful protection against wildfire smoke, DEQ and the state health department encourage people to reserve those supplies for health care workers responding to the pandemic and manage their risks by staying indoors.
Updated information about wildfire smoke is available at TodaysAir.mt.gov by clicking on the “Wildfire Smoke Outlook” link.
Anyone experiencing symptoms either of the coronavirus or wildfire smoke should seek medical attention. Those with severe outcomes should call 911 or seek emergency treatment.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.