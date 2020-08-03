Wildfire smoke can compound coronavirus effects

"Montana’s air quality continues to suffer due to smoke from wildfires, both here in Montana and in other states across the West," according to the website. "A high-pressure system has kept smoke trapped near the surface this week, and is expected to remain in place through the weekend."

Pollutants in wildfire smoke can irritate lungs, cause inflammation and affect the function of the immune system, according to a press release from DEQ and the state health department. It can also compound the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Symptoms of both wildfire smoke and COVID-19 include dry cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing.

Those especially vulnerable to severe outcomes from wildfire smoke include children, senior citizens, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease like including asthma and diabetes, and those who work outside, according to the press release. People without secure housing or lacking access to health care are also at risk.and COVID-19.