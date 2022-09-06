Wildfire reported on Lincoln Ranger District northwest of Helena

Fire personnel are responding to a new wildfire discovered around 3 p.m. Tuesday on the west end of the Lincoln Ranger District in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

The National Forest reported on social media that the Arrastra fire northwest of Helena was initially called in at 1.5 acres. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation estimated the size at 10 acres as of 5:50 p.m.

The cause has yet to be determined, and there is no estimate for the percentage of containment.

Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew are responding, the National Forest reported.

“The fire is highly visible from Highway 200,” the National Forest said in a statement. “Please avoid the area if possible to make space for fire personnel responding.”