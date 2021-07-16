Wildfire reported near Park Lake

Emergency crews are responding to a wildfire on the east side of Park Lake in the Helena Ranger District, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest announced Friday morning.

The fire started around midnight and has burned an estimated 3 to 5 acres so far in a thick lodgepole pine forest with dead and down beetle-killed trees. The Park Lake Picnic Area and Campground are closed.

A 20-person type II crew and four helicopters are responding in cooperation with the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department, officials said. The helicopters are drawing water from Park Lake, and their efforts have been successful so far, they said.

“We are continuing to work to fully suppress this fire, with the assistance of our cooperators, this afternoon,” Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said Friday afternoon. “So far, the fire behavior has moderated which has aided efforts on the ground.”

Officials are asking drivers to reduce speeds on the roads between Clancy and Park Lake, and to watch for fire traffic in the area. No evacuations or pre-evacuations have been issued at this time.

