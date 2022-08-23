 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildfire reported near Canyon Ferry Dam

A wildfire Monday night near Canyon Ferry Dam has prompted evacuations.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road. In a post to social media, the sheriff's office did not indicate if evacuations were mandatory. 

The fire was reported at about 9:30 p.m.

Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department requested mutual aid from surrounding fire departments. A unified command has been established between Tri-Lakes, LCCSO and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Authorities ask people to stay out of the area while emergency crews respond.

This story will be updated.

