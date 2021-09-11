Wildfire reported in Helena's South Hills

INDEPENDENT RECORD
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire in the Nob Hill area of Helena's South Hills.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area so responding units can access the fire, the Lewis and Clark County/City of Helena 911 Center reported on Facebook.
"We ask that you do not call 911 unless your property/life is in danger as we do not have any other information at this time on the fire," the post says.
This story will be updated.
