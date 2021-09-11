 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildfire reported in Helena's South Hills
0 comments
breaking top story

Wildfire reported in Helena's South Hills

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
South Hills Fire
Tom Kuglin, Montana State News Bureau

Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire in the Nob Hill area of Helena's South Hills. 

Officials are asking people to avoid the area so responding units can access the fire, the Lewis and Clark County/City of Helena 911 Center reported on Facebook. 

"We ask that you do not call 911 unless your property/life is in danger as we do not have any other information at this time on the fire," the post says. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This story will be updated. 

South Hills Fire

Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire in the Nob Hill area of Helena's South Hills.
South Hills Fire
South Hills Fire
0 comments
0
2
0
11
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's so hard": Biden honors victims of 9/11 attacks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helena teen missing again
Local

Helena teen missing again

  • Updated

The Helena Police Department is again requesting assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reporting missing twice in two weeks. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News