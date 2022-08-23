Wildfire prompts evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam

A wildfire that promoted evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam outside Helena Monday night destroyed one structure and had burned an estimated 200 to 250 acres as of Tuesday.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. Monday on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. that night and named the Rising Moon fire. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby, fire officials said.

In a post to social media, the sheriff's office said deputies talked to about 40 residents in the evacuation area. Eleven residents evacuated while others stayed.

"The evacuated roads are closed and are being patrolled. We will be stopping anyone who is traveling in theses areas," according to Sheriff Leo Dutton. "Homeowners are to stay on their property. We cannot tell who is a property owner and who is a would be thief, so all will get stopped while the area is closed."

A public meeting about the fire was scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Tri-Lakes Fire Station No. 3, 3200 Spokane Creek Road.

State officials said a strong thunderstorm moved through the Helena area Monday evening and started several fires.

Martin Balukas, a public information officer with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), said the fire is on a mix of public and private land, but mostly private land. He said one structure had been destroyed, but it was not a primary structure.

Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department requested mutual aid from surrounding fire departments. A unified command has been established between Tri-Lakes, LCCSO and the DNRC. The U.S. Forest Service has committed resources. As of Tuesday afternoon, the DNRC and Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire department were managing the fire under unified command.

Balukas said two state helicopters have been requested to help with the blaze, as well as a bulldozer.

With the hot and dry conditions predicted for Tuesday, he said there was concern about the possibility of more lightning strikes.

"With thunderstorms come erratic winds," he said, adding firefighters hoped to get this fire under control so that resources would be available for other blazes.

Brian Goddard, 57, who lives on Osprey Drive, did not evacuate.

He said his neighbor, Vi Gauvin, lost a guest home called “the bunkhouse” where she and her late husband Richard had kept antiques and other collectibles.

Goddard said he took pictures of the destruction and sent them to Gauvin in Helena. He said he told her it was unfortunate, but that she should be thankful the fire department was able to save her home because it was close.

Goddard said he went to another neighbor’s home and saw that firefighters were able to save their property. He said the flames came within a foot of the structure and had lapped propane tanks.

“It’s been quite a night,” he said.

Goddard said he has mostly grass on his property and has built a road which served as a fire break.

“We are fortunate,” he said.

Goddard, who does construction, said he built several of the homes in the area. He said he even has a guest house for any neighbor who may need to use it. He said he likes living up there, talking about its scenic views, proximity to the reservoir and his neighbors.

“We 100% take care of each other, all of us do,” Goddard said. "The best thing is the type of people up here.”

Betsy Brandborg said she and her family have lived in the area for 33 years.

She said when the fire started she dusted off the cobwebs from a text chain she created for the Matt Staff Road fire last month and was able to communicate with 13 neighbors throughout the night.

“The text chain was the key, let me tell you,” Brandborg said.

Goddard offered praise for the firefighters.

They did an amazing job,” he said. “I am just appreciative of what we have in Helena. (We have) an amazing group of firefighters.”

Officials are urging the public to make sure that they have a plan to evacuate on short notice, if necessary. Go to www.mtfireinfo.org to learn more about how to prepare your family and your property for wildfire.

Phil Drake of the Independent Record and Tom Kuglin of the Montana State News Bureau contributed to this story.

Coffee for responders Scenic Brew and iFlyBigSky want to offer thanks to the fire and emergency personnel and volunteers that responded to the Rising Moon Wildfire. On Tuesday, the companies will cover the cost of coffee orders for those that responded at Scenic Brew in Helena.