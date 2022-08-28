Wildfire on Mount Helena burns 18 acres Sunday

A wildfire Sunday afternoon on Mount Helena burned about 18 acres, with officials saying firefighting efforts were hampered by a drone flying overhead.

Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said about 4:30 p.m. that fire crews were transitioning to mop up and will remain on-site throughout the night. He said weather remained the wild card, especially if the winds pick up.

A cause of the fire, reported about noon, is under investigation, officials said.

"The previous fuel mitigation projects that have gone on in this area have been big in being able to contain this fire," said HFD Capt. Vince Williams. " ... Four or five or six years ago, this thing would have been raging."

The fire started just south of a neighborhood on Helena’s Westside. Officials said it was burning through grassland before getting into timber. Campbell said the initial access point for firefighters was Henderson Street and LeGrande Cannon Boulevard.

No evacuation notices were issued, according to the Lewis and Clark County/City of Helena 911 Center.

An unauthorized drone flying over the fire area interfered with firefighting aircraft operations, city and state officials said.

Police were able to locate the drone operator and said their investigation was ongoing. They said the drone was in police custody.

Campbell said the drone halted the efforts of firefighting aircraft. And it was fortunate it did not occur at a time when the winds had picked up.

“It could have been the difference between a successful or unsuccessful” fire attack, he said.

Campbell said it was not the first time privately owned drones have interfered with firefighters. And he said the public likely has a lack of understanding of how drones can interfere with firefighter efforts.

The state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) posted on Twitter: “It really is that simple: if you fly, we can’t. Please do not fly drones near fires, it puts lives in danger!”

Hand crews, water trucks, helicopters and a tanker jet were among the resources on the scene. The fire was managed through a unified command of the Helena Fire Department and the DNRC.

John Huston, DNRC Helena unit manager, said there was no containment estimate. He said the fire was knocked down to a point where it was no longer progressing and that crews would continue working on extinguishing it through the night.

All trails on and leading to Mount Helena Park are closed until further notice, officials said. Spring Meadow Lake is also closed to assist with fire suppression efforts.

Firefighters are asking people not to hike on the trails in the proximity of the fire as suppression efforts continue. They said some people had returned to the trails late Sunday afternoon and could be at risk as helicopters continue to drop water in the area.

Campbell said a handful of citizens had to “beat their feet” down the trail to avoid the fire.

Other agencies that aided in Sunday’s fire include Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, West Valley, East Valley Fire, Montana City Fire, and Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management. Additional agencies included the Helena Police Department.

During the fire, off-duty Helena firefighters came in to staff the station. During that time they answered 11 calls for service, Campbell said.

